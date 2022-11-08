ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motet Reveals Plans For January Blowout At Denver’s Cervantes’

The Motet detailed a pair of hometown concerts at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver on January 20 and 21. The shows will celebrate the release of the Colorado funk outfit’s new album, All Day, as well as Cervantes 20th anniversary. On Friday, January 20, The Motet will celebrate...
DENVER, CO
Goose Announces Conscious Alliance Benefit Concert In Boulder

Goose will follow their upcoming Goosemas concerts in Colorado with a show at Boulder’s Fox Theatre on Sunday, December 18. A portion of proceeds from the intimate affair will go towards Conscious Alliance, an organization devoted to ending hunger in underserved communities nationwide. Tickets for Goose’s return to the...
BOULDER, CO

