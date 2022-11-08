Read full article on original website
Moses
4d ago
The fact that Hidalgo was scared to even debate tells me all I need to know. You were pushed into the spotlight by Turner and failed miserably. You stole and if it wasn't you then what kind of leader let's something like that go under their nose with no knowledge of it? I hope we move forward.
33
Jon Leis
4d ago
Harris County needs to get rid of her and the Houston mayor soon as he can be eliminated by vote. 10 to put a conservative mayor in there figure out where all the missing money has gone
24
jammerjones
4d ago
If Hidalgo wins , it means people have not learned their lessons . Democrats don’t care about any one but themselves !
39
