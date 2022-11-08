ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Moses
4d ago

The fact that Hidalgo was scared to even debate tells me all I need to know. You were pushed into the spotlight by Turner and failed miserably. You stole and if it wasn't you then what kind of leader let's something like that go under their nose with no knowledge of it? I hope we move forward.

Jon Leis
4d ago

Harris County needs to get rid of her and the Houston mayor soon as he can be eliminated by vote. 10 to put a conservative mayor in there figure out where all the missing money has gone

jammerjones
4d ago

If Hidalgo wins , it means people have not learned their lessons . Democrats don’t care about any one but themselves !

Reply(2)
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wins tight race for reelection

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, considered a rising star among Texas Democrats, overcame a vigorous challenge from a well-funded Republican opponent Tuesday night and barely held on to her seat overseeing the state’s most populous urban county. Hidalgo faced a steep fundraising disadvantage, attacks tying her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Tom Handy

Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
HOUSTON, TX

