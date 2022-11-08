San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier Announces 2022 Etoile d’Escoffier Culinary Scholarship Recipients

North Texas Mean Green (1-0) at Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays the Saint Mary's Gaels after Abou Ousmane scored 23 points in North Texas' 53-47 victory against the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm. Saint Mary's (CA) finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall....

DENTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO