ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier Announces 2022 Etoile d’Escoffier Culinary Scholarship Recipients

By Les Dames d’Escoffier San Francisco
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Ousmane leads North Texas against Saint Mary's (CA) after 23-point game

North Texas Mean Green (1-0) at Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays the Saint Mary's Gaels after Abou Ousmane scored 23 points in North Texas' 53-47 victory against the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm. Saint Mary's (CA) finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall....
DENTON, TX
Titusville Herald

KANSAS STATE 63, CALIFORNIA 54

Percentages: FG .368, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Johnson 1-2, Massoud 1-3, Greene 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Tomlin 1-4, Carter 0-1, Sills 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tomlin 2, Carter, Johnson, Sills). Turnovers: 14 (Massoud 3, N'Guessan 3, Iyiola 2, Johnson 2, Nowell 2, Greene,...
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy