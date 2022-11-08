Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library
EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial's newest apartment complex groundbreaking ushers in affordable housing for the elderly
IMPERIAL — Two white canopies and a food truck occupied the southwestern intersection of Tenth Street and Imperial Avenue during the groundbreaking ceremony of Imperial's newest apartment complex on Monday, November 7. Located on the northwestern lot of land opposite of the Subway restaurant, the event had elected officials,...
kxoradio.com
IID Board Of Directors Meeting
(Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting)....It will be held Tuesday November 15th. It wil not be held in Condit Auditorium. The Bi-weekly meeting will be held in the IID Executive Training Room, in the Round Building on Main Street in El Centro. The Directors public meeting begins at 1:00 pm. They will consider a funding request for the University of California Food Smart Program. One is the amended purchase and sale agreement and related documents with Hell's Kitchen Geothermal. And they will discuss the Generator Interconnection Agreement for Titan Solar 2. The meeting can also be viewed via WebEx.
El Centro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro. The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 10, 2022, 19:00:00. The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 10, 2022, 19:00:00.
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
First ‘Uniquely Yuma’ bus shelters installed
The City of Yuma, the City’s Clean and Beautiful Commission, and Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) unveiled new bus shelters today that aim to provide riders reprieve from the weather while also serving to promote Yuma in an attractive manner. The new shelters were installed on both sides of...
calexicochronicle.com
Senior Living Coming to City of Imperial
IMPERIAL — Imperial’s senior living apartment complex, Imperial Village, broke ground after a more than 10-year process of literally developing the land, in order to develop the land. Developer for EAH Housing Corp., Rick Brown, and the city of Imperial partnered to develop the idea of the 68-unit...
kxoradio.com
Veterans Day
(Veterans Day is derived from Armistice Day)...World War 1 ended on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour in 1918. In 1938 congress decided to honor the World War 1 Veterans, and they created Armistice Day. In 1954 Congress decided all Veterans should be honored so they changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In Imperial County honoring Veterans began Thursday at Imperial Valley College and at San Diego State University/Imperial Valley Campus. Veterans Ceremonies began at 9 this morning with a Veterans Day Breakfast. Veterans Day Services began at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Those events were hosted by the Baja Runners. Brawley held Veterans Day Ceremonies at the Veterans Memoriakl Wall on Main Street at 11 a.m. Also at 11 am Ceremonies were held in El Centro at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park. The American Legion Post in Brawley held their annual walk from Westmorland to Brawley Friday morning. The American Legion Post in El Centro will host a Veterans Day Deep Pit BBQ at their Lodge in El Centro beginninbg at 12 noon Saturday. The annual Imperial Valley Veterans Parade was held in Holtville last Friday.
Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers
Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Motorcyclist Dies
Yuma County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning crash that claimed a life. At 12:13 a.m. Friday morning an accident was reported in the 12-600 block of South Frontage Road. A motorcycle ridden by Shelby Huston, 30, of Yuma, crossed the center line and collided head on with a car. Huston died at the scene. YCSO reported that alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the collision. The accident remains under investigation.
kyma.com
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases
(Active COVID 19 Cases)....The numbers were updated Thursday morning. The COVID numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, there are currently 211 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is just a little more than the 203 active cases reported Tuesday. State Tier Metrics for Imperial County are unchanged. Fatalities resulting from the virus remain at 957.
kxoradio.com
Student has Stun Gun
An El Centro student brought a stun gun to school. El Centro Police were notified by school staff that a student at Wilson Jr. High had shown the stun gun to several students on campus. Police filed a report on the incident and the student was turned over to his parents.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County Behavioral Health Services names new Assistant Director
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Gabriela Jimenez was appointed September 23 as Assistant Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Ms. Jimenez brings a wealth of experience into her new role as assistant director,” said Behavioral Health Services Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia. “I look forward to her continued commitment to helping Behavioral Health Services meet the needs of our diverse Imperial Valley community.”
Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills
One local veteran Robert Stevwing was at the event selling his wood carvings. The post Veterans show off their talents in the Foothills appeared first on KYMA.
Morales, Knight and Smith lead in early results for Yuma City Council
Art Morales, Gary Knight, and Carol Smith are leading for the Yuma City Council race, with 85 percent of precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon. The post Morales, Knight and Smith lead in early results for Yuma City Council appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Veterans Day parade tomorrow
Don't miss the American Legion Veterans Day Parade on November 11 in Yuma. The post Yuma Veterans Day parade tomorrow appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Shooting Suspect In Custody
(One suspect in custody)..one other is still at large. They are suspected in the November 5th shooting in Calipatria. Police say the shooting at the apartments on Bonita Road was gang related. Three juveniles were shot. One has been treated and released; two others remain hospitalized with life threatening wounds. This week a 16-year-old Westmorland resident was arrested. The second suspect has reportedly been identified, but police do not know where the suspect is. They did say they felt the second arrest was imminent.
kxoradio.com
Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
(The City of El Centro recieves an award)....It is the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. It is not the first time for the City. Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada announced the award for Fiscal Year 2023 to the City of El Centro for its commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principals of governmental budgeting. They said the award represents a significant achievement by the City of El Centro. In order to recieve this award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. Budget documents must meet program criteria, and excel as a policy document, a financial plan, operations guide, and a communication tool. There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
Comments / 0