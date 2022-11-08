ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate: Duckworth wins second term

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi.

Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.

The 54-year-old was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2017, beating out incumbent Republican Mark Kirk, and in April 2018 became the first senator to give birth while in office.

Salvi, a Chicago-area personal injury lawyer, edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old campaigned as an alternative for voters looking for a change from soaring prices and high crime rates.

Election 2022 Results: Full list of Illinois races and results

Salvi told Fox32 in July that she was in favor of cutting off aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia, but last month walked back her position, saying the U.S. needs to investigate how the money was spent before sending more.

In a joint interview sponsored by the Illinois AP Media Editors Oct. 3, Duckworth and Salvi sparred over abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that abortion is not a right under the Constitution.

“She wants to rip freedom away from women,” first-term incumbent Duckworth said of her opponent.

Salvi cast Duckworth’s position as extreme, saying “there isn’t an abortion she doesn’t support.”

Duckworth said Salvi misstated her stance, and that she supports Illinois’ restrictions on abortions after viability — about 24 weeks of pregnancy — as well as codifying Roe v. Wade.

Salvi said in an Oct. 27 debate that she opposes abortion but supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or threat to a patient’s life.

WCIA

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term.  Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis.  “I will uphold my promise to defend defend […]
WCIA

J.B. Pritzker wins reelection; Bailey concedes

Update 9:43 p.m. WCIA has learned that Darren Bailey has called Governor Pritzker to concede the election. He is set to deliver a speech to his supporters in Springfield soon. CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Associated Press has projected that J.B. Pritzker, incumbent Democratic Governor of Illinois, has won reelection over Republican challenger Darren Bailey. Pritzker […]
AFP

US Democrats celebrate Senate win over distraught Republicans

Democrats celebrated Sunday a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the result was a "vindication" of Democrats' achievements, and a clear rejection of the "anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction" offered by former president Donald Trump and his loyalists.
WCIA

Missing University of Illinois student found dead

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University […]
WCIA

Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker reelected as Illinois governor

J.B. Pritzker has been reelected for a second term as Illinois governor, defeating Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, according to the Associated Press. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accused the other of being too extreme for Illinois. With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Pritzker has enjoyed four years […]
WCIA

Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker seeks second term against State Sen. Bailey

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a second term against Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Both Bailey, a southern Illinois farmer, and the Democratic governor accuse the other of being too extreme for Illinois. With Democrats’ supermajority control of the General Assembly, Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion […]
WCIA

Tammy Duckworth wins reelection

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Associated Press has projected that Tammy Duckworth, incumbent Democratic Senator representing Illinois, has won reelection over Republican challenger Kathy Salvi.
WCIA

John Fetterman declares victory, Oz concedes Pennsylvania Senate race

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate race. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman at 12:57 a.m. on Wednesday. “We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down. And I won’t let you down. […]
WCIA

Illinois 16th District: LaHood wins reelection over Haderlein

Longtime U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood won reelection over Democratic challenger Elizabeth Haderlein for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District. LaHood held a significant financial advantage over his opponent throughout the campaign. His campaign has $4.185 million cash on hand, has spent just over $2.6 million since Jan. 1, 2021, and his total receipts are just over $3.7 […]
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
WCIA

Illinois Democrats celebrate keeping supermajority in statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After the 2022 election, Democrats in the Illinois legislature still contains supermajorities in both chambers. Both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President released statements celebrating their victory. The Illinois Constitution deems a supermajority is necessary for voting on bills after May 31st and passing bills that the governor […]
WCIA

Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country’s first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country’s new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in...
WCIA

Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
