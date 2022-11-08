ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Suffolk County assistant DA placed on leave after wrongfully convicted man submits complaint over withheld evidence

By Madeleine Aitken
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

“You hurt me Mr. Lee, and I pray you’re not in a position to ever hurt anyone else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14P6BM_0j3FqaUL00
Robert Foxworth, who spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder until he was exonerated in December 2020, just moved into his own apartment. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe

A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison has filed a complaint to the Board of Bar Overseers against Assistant District Attorney Mark Lee, triggering his being placed on leave from the office.

Lee, a Suffolk County homicide prosecutor, allegedly withheld information he learned from a federal informant that the man, Robert Foxworth, was innocent, causing him to serve a dozen additional years in prison. Foxworth was arrested in 1991 for the first degree murder of Kenneth McLean; he was released from prison on Dec. 23, 2020 and his conviction was vacated early in 2021.

The complaint alleges that evidence of Foxworth’s innocence was brought to Lee in 2012, and that he knew such evidence existed possibly as early as 2007. Lee participated in an interview of a federal informant who told him and others that he knew Foxworth was not guilty because he instead was involved in the murder.

“Mark Lee’s misconduct delayed, for nearly nine years, the administration of justice that led to Robert Foxworth’s release from prison in 2020 and his subsequent exoneration in 2021,” Amy M. Belger, Foxworth’s attorney, said in the complaint.

In 2012, when Belger began pressing officials about the evidence, she said Lee “delayed, obstructed, and interfered” with efforts to obtain the evidence.

The complaint also includes a letter from Foxworth detailing the pain caused by Lee’s alleged actions.

“I was severely traumatized being put back in prison to serve a life sentence for a crime I knew nothing about,” he said. “But my hope, my heartbeat, my pulse was hinging on that federal information that cleared me of this murder.”

He said he expected it to take a couple months, until he realized their priorities.

“It was about them covering up illegal acts by colleagues and to save their colleagues’ name and reputations, I had to forfeit my life,” Foxworth said.

Belger encouraged the public to read the complaint, and said that although Lee’s attorneys have declared the complaint to be “‘simply baseless,’” the evidence is there for those who want to see it.

“You do not have to be a lawyer to understand the basis for what is in that complaint. You only need to be one thing: literate. Nothing in that complaint hinges upon my credibility. The documents speak for themselves,” Belger said.

Lee was placed on leave with pay Thursday and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into his conduct with an outside firm. They did not respond to a request for comment.

As deputy chief of the homicide unit, Lee has played a role in high profile work, including helping prosecute former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez’s murder case.

The Board of Bar Overseers will also conduct an investigation.

Foxworth, in the letter, said he will never forget hearing the news that withheld evidence was the reason it took him so long to be released from prison.

“Mark Lee you played a major role in crippling me in life. I did you no wrong, I never met you, never hurt you, never done anything to you,” Foxworth said. “You hurt me Mr. Lee, and I pray you’re not in a position to ever hurt anyone else.”

Read the full complaint here:

Comments / 27

Nick
3d ago

If true this ADA Lee should serve the same amount of time. Over Zealous prosecutors are not the answer to saving communities. It’s win win at all cost. If you don’t have enough evidence than so be it.

Reply(4)
22
Robert White
3d ago

why isn't there a picture of Mr Lee with the article?.... when it's a black man accused of anything you guys are able to find there baby picture's...

Reply
22
Allisa Davis
3d ago

every district attorney should be fired no matter what the case is they'll stop at nothing to destroy somebody's life in order to further their career

Reply(2)
13
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
Boston Globe

Watertown’s first female detective wins over $4 million discrimination suit

A former Watertown police detective who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit claiming she faced a sexist work environment stretching back over two decades, and was retaliated against when she complained about the behavior, was awarded over $4 million in damages Thursday by a jury in Middlesex County. Kathleen E. Donohue,...
WATERTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation

BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Victor Figueroa-Flores sentenced to life in prison for triple shooting

A Lynn man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to a triple shooting in 2018 that left one man dead and two others injured, officials said. After an eight-day trial in Lawrence Superior Court, Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 28, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
LYNN, MA
Boston

26-year-old charged in fatal stabbing in Lowell

Jacob Dwyer of Lowell was arrested in connection with the death of 36-year-old Christopher Dubey, also of Lowell. A suspect has been charged in Tuesday’s fatal stabbing at a home on Princeton Boulevard in Lowell. Jacob Dwyer, 26, of Lowell was arrested and charged with assault and battery with...
LOWELL, MA
Boston

16-year-old girl dies after New Bedford shooting

Anali Farias was shot during an incident in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old New Bedford girl who was shot over the weekend died of her injuries at a local hospital Thursday afternoon, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans

“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Man Who Brutally Murdered Two Men Sentenced To Life In Prison

The man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering two men is going to be spending the rest of his life in prison. Yesterday, a judge sentenced Theodore Luckey for his role in the deaths of 28-year-old Nathan Cashman and 60-year-old David Hanford. Prosecutors say that Luckey strangled Hanford and killed Cashman with a machete at a hotel in Bedford in August 2021. In court yesterday, Luckey said he takes full accountability for his actions.
BEDFORD, NH
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whdh.com

Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Boston Police officer accused of operating under influence of drugs

BOSTON — A Boston Police Department officer was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy