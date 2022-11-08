Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO