Billings, MT

KULR8

House fire in Laurel hospitalizes one person

LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning. The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation. Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received...
LAUREL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Billings homicide victim ID'd

UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

I90 Eastbound closed; Snowplow truck hit sidewall

Slick and snowy roads closed down a section of eastbound I90 near the MetraPark after a snowplow truck hit a sidewalk and was hit from behind. A morning traffic backup started immediately and I90 is closed at the bridge. Please use caution while driving! The storm is still dumping additional...
yourbigsky.com

Armed robbery suspected arrested by BPD

A 23-year-old man threatened people in a Billings business Wednesday night with a handgun and was later apprehended by police officers.It happened in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 8:15pm Wednesday night. Police allege the man fled the business with merchandise after threatening the staff with a gun....
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
KULR8

Billings Public Works gives updates on snowplowing operations

BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings Public Works Department said that their crews have been sanding and de-icing roads around town since the snow began to fall early this week. Jake Barnhart, an equipment operator in the Street and Traffic Department, said that if people see snow plows around,...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

‘Black Ice’ driving conditions in Billings

The temperatures dropped quickly Wednesday night in Billings creating one of the most dangerous driving conditions known as ‘black ice. “Black ice is dangerous because it’s invisible. The term black ice is somewhat of a misnomer because the ice is transparent but that’s what makes it so dangerous.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

BPD and U.S. Attorney's Office Prosecute Identity Theft On Federal Level

BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Attorney's office and the Billings Police Department (BPD) have started the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative to protect Montanans from having their identity stolen. Thursday, US Attorney, Jesse Laslovich and Police Chief Rich St. John announced those efforts have resulted in multiple federal prosecutions and prison...
BILLINGS, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow

Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens

Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
BILLINGS, MT
earnthenecklace.com

Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
BILLINGS, MT

