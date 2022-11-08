Read full article on original website
KULR8
Man brandishes handgun while stealing beer from a store in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man brandished a handgun while trying to steal beer in Billings Friday night. Around 7:25 pm, a man in his early 20’s was trying to steal beer from a store on the 500 block of Central Ave. the Billings Police Department reports. When confronted, the...
KULR8
House fire in Laurel hospitalizes one person
LAUREL, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a house fire in the Homewood Park area in Laurel Friday morning. The homeowner was transported to St. Vincent hospital for reported smoke inhalation. Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz with the Billings Fire Department (BFD) told us the Laurel Fire Department (LFD) received...
montanarightnow.com
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
yourbigsky.com
I90 Eastbound closed; Snowplow truck hit sidewall
Slick and snowy roads closed down a section of eastbound I90 near the MetraPark after a snowplow truck hit a sidewalk and was hit from behind. A morning traffic backup started immediately and I90 is closed at the bridge. Please use caution while driving! The storm is still dumping additional...
yourbigsky.com
Armed robbery suspected arrested by BPD
A 23-year-old man threatened people in a Billings business Wednesday night with a handgun and was later apprehended by police officers.It happened in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 8:15pm Wednesday night. Police allege the man fled the business with merchandise after threatening the staff with a gun....
Bumbling Beer Thief Pulls Gun At Store on Central Ave in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Tonight around 7:25pm, a male described to be Native American in their early 20's, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a heavy build and shaggy black hair in an off white coat attempted to steal beer at the 500 block of Central Avenue.
KULR8
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
Billings police activate Slick Streets Policy
The Billings Police Department activated its Slick Streets Policy as a result of the hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning.
KULR8
Dozens of people indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges in Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - Dozens of people have been indicted on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges following an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Billings Police Department. The Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative was started to address an increase in property crime, including burglary, theft and fraud offenses, in...
KULR8
Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
KULR8
Billings Public Works gives updates on snowplowing operations
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings Public Works Department said that their crews have been sanding and de-icing roads around town since the snow began to fall early this week. Jake Barnhart, an equipment operator in the Street and Traffic Department, said that if people see snow plows around,...
yourbigsky.com
‘Black Ice’ driving conditions in Billings
The temperatures dropped quickly Wednesday night in Billings creating one of the most dangerous driving conditions known as ‘black ice. “Black ice is dangerous because it’s invisible. The term black ice is somewhat of a misnomer because the ice is transparent but that’s what makes it so dangerous.
KULR8
BPD and U.S. Attorney's Office Prosecute Identity Theft On Federal Level
BILLINGS, Mont. - The U.S. Attorney's office and the Billings Police Department (BPD) have started the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative to protect Montanans from having their identity stolen. Thursday, US Attorney, Jesse Laslovich and Police Chief Rich St. John announced those efforts have resulted in multiple federal prosecutions and prison...
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
KULR8
Southeastern Montana Expected to See Snow
Snow will track into southeastern Montana Wednesday night, bringing 1-5" to locations from Yellowstone County through Custer County, and 4-8" in far southeastern Montana. Blowing snow, low visibility, and hazardous travel can be expected.
Montana resident draws attention to dying fish in conservation area
Mark Jurovich pulled out his phone and captured a video of about three carp swimming in the shallow water and at least five laying dead on the shoreline.
yourbigsky.com
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
Wildlife officials stand by plan to let moose leave Billings 'on its own'
After a month of taking up residence in Billings, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is still choosing to let the animal decide to leave on its own.
Four Unidentified Crow Indian Girls
Four Unidentified Crow Indian Girls Historic Photo Native Americans ...
earnthenecklace.com
Matthew Hidalgo Leaving KTVQ Q2 News: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Matthew Hidalgo started his career while bringing weather updates to Billings residents. But now, the meteorologist is stepping away from KTVQ Q2 News for a new opportunity. A KTVQ-TV team member announced that Matthew Hidalgo is leaving KTVQ in November 2022. This led to residents asking questions about where the meteorologist was going and if they would see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether he will remain in Montana. So we reveal the details about the meteorologist’s departure.
