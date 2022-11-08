SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 1 northbound in Saugus after an early morning tractor trailer crash near the Walnut Street overpass. MassDOT said the crash, near the Continental Restaurant, closed down the roadway, though traffic cameras showed some vehicles stuck in the backup were starting to be let through as of 6 a.m.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO