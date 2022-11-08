Read full article on original website
One person killed after motorcylce crashed into parked car in Dedham
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash after the operator drove into a parked vehicle in Dedham. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of 107 Milton Street for reports of a man suffering serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a parked car.
Two people injured including Police officer after a crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night, including a Boston Police officer after a motor vehicle crash. According to officers on the scene, a police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Norfolk St. at Crowell St. in Dorchester around 9:15 p.m.
whdh.com
Officials investigating Roslindale triple-decker fire that displaced 15
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a fire that broke out in a triple-decker in Roslindale on Tuesday night that left 15 people without a home. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. found flames shooting out from the second and third floors, officials said.
whdh.com
35-year-old Dorchester man identified as victim of shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Boston police have identified the 35-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester this week. Elijah Pinckney of Dorchester died after suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday in the area of Harvard and Paxton streets, Boston police, who responded...
WCVB
whdh.com
Billerica police asking for help as they investigate numerous acts of vandalism
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a “significant amount” of vandalism overnight. The vandalism, which included damaged mailboxes and fences, occurred in the Glad Valley/Fardon/French area, according to a tweet issued by police. Anyone who may have video...
whdh.com
Crews battle fire in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked into the evening Wednesday as they worked to extinguish a massive fire in Lowell that reduced a large building to a smoldering pile of rubble. Responders battled smoke and flames after receiving a report of a blaze at an auto parts and autobody shop...
whdh.com
Scituate among Mass. communities bracing for high winds, rain from Nicole remnants
SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Scituate, a town that is often slammed by storms lashing the Massachusetts coastline, are cautiously optimistic as remnants of Hurricane Nicole make their way into the region. Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said forecasts are calling for winds from the south, which is...
whdh.com
whdh.com
Police identify suspect in Nashua, NH double shooting
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police have identified the suspect in a shooting Thursday night that left two victims hospitalized in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Nashua police.
Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
whdh.com
Route 1 North reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer and fuel spill caused shutdown in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were asked to avoid Route 1 northbound in Saugus early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash led to a fuel spill near the Walnut Street overpass. In a social media post at 6:06 a.m., MassDOT said the crash caused a shutdown close by the Continental...
whdh.com
whdh.com
Local doctor thankful after Allston pawn shop recovers sentimental stolen necklace
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local doctor is thanking the owner of an Allston pawn shop after his quick thinking led to the recovery of a sentimental necklace that had been stolen and he feared he would never see again. In the hopes of recovering the necklace, which he said...
nbcboston.com
Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
whdh.com
Hunter recalls rescue after becoming stuck hanging from tree in Sudbury wildlife refuge
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A hunter who called 911 after becoming trapped hanging from a tree after a tree stand malfunction on Thursday is thanking the emergency crews that came to his rescue in the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge. The 38-year-old hunter, who asked that his name not be...
Boston 25 News
nbcboston.com
