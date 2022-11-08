ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Officials investigating Roslindale triple-decker fire that displaced 15

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a fire that broke out in a triple-decker in Roslindale on Tuesday night that left 15 people without a home. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. found flames shooting out from the second and third floors, officials said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire in Roslindale leaves 15 people without a home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood displaced ten adults and five children, according to officials. Boston Fire said the blaze was first reported around 5:45 p.m. on Washington Street, where first responders found flames burning on a triple-decker’s second and third floors. Phone video from...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

35-year-old Dorchester man identified as victim of shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Boston police have identified the 35-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Dorchester this week. Elijah Pinckney of Dorchester died after suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday in the area of Harvard and Paxton streets, Boston police, who responded...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle fire in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters worked into the evening Wednesday as they worked to extinguish a massive fire in Lowell that reduced a large building to a smoldering pile of rubble. Responders battled smoke and flames after receiving a report of a blaze at an auto parts and autobody shop...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Police identify suspect in Nashua, NH double shooting

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police have identified the suspect in a shooting Thursday night that left two victims hospitalized in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Nashua police.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

Crash involving tractor trailer closes down part of Route 1 northbound in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 1 northbound in Saugus after an early morning tractor trailer crash near the Walnut Street overpass. MassDOT said the crash, near the Continental Restaurant, closed down the roadway, though traffic cameras showed some vehicles stuck in the backup were starting to be let through as of 6 a.m.
SAUGUS, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly daytime shooting in Dorchester

Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male in his mid-30′s suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News

Boston police investigating after man shot to death in broad daylight

BOSTON — Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street at approximately 1:13 p.m. Responding officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS then pronounced the victim deceased.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy