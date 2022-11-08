Almost no one has enough saved for retirement, so if you feel like you’re behind, you are not alone. The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College warned of a $7.1 trillion shortfall in retirement savings in the U.S. back in 2019. The lack of adequate retirement funds is significant and has been decades in the making. Adding fuel to the fire: a global pandemic and inflation that recently hit its highest point in decades. How can you navigate these challenges while planning for your retirement?

