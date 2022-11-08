Read full article on original website
money.com
‘Huge Shock to the System’: What the FTX-Binance Drama Means for Crypto Investors
Crypto markets are notoriously unpredictable, but volatile prices pale in comparison to this week's chaos. The crypto exchange FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement from the company posted to Twitter Friday morning. Less than a year ago, FTX was valued at more than $30 billion.
money.com
Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring
After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it's nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
money.com
Stocks Just Had Their Best Day in Over 2 Years. Here's What Investors Can Expect Next
Investors just got some much-needed excitement. Stocks experienced their biggest one-day rally since 2020 on Thursday. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 7.4%. "After a huge October gain for stocks, November is living up to its bullish...
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
money.com
Best Pet Insurance Companies of 2022
Best for Fast Claims ProcessingBest for Reimbursement OptionsBest for Treatment of Mobility IssuesCustomized Premiums and Deductibles to Suit any BudgetBest for Older Pets. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Company Highlight. No co-payment. Donates unused premiums to customer-chosen nonprofits. Innovative cloud-based platform to manage your pet's lifestyle. Covers prosthetic...
money.com
What is Cash Flow?
Cash is constantly moving into and out of businesses. Cash flow is the term used to describe the movement of this cash during a specific period. While cash flow is a great indicator of the amount of money a person or business has, understanding this term in more detail is often critical in helping to make crucial decisions regarding a company's overall financial well-being.
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
Food is still getting more expensive, but at a slower pace than earlier this year.
money.com
It’s Getting Even Harder to Save for Retirement. Here’s What You Can Do
Almost no one has enough saved for retirement, so if you feel like you’re behind, you are not alone. The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College warned of a $7.1 trillion shortfall in retirement savings in the U.S. back in 2019. The lack of adequate retirement funds is significant and has been decades in the making. Adding fuel to the fire: a global pandemic and inflation that recently hit its highest point in decades. How can you navigate these challenges while planning for your retirement?
money.com
7 Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit
Best for Co-BorrowersBest for Shorter Credit HistoriesBest for Flexibility with Repayment TermsBest for the Armed ForcesBest for Same-Day Funding. LendingPointLending ClubUpgradeOneMain FinancialNavy Federal Credit UnionRocket Loans. Our PartnerOur PartnerOur PartnerOur Partner. Minimum Credit Score. No requirement. No requirement. Loan Amounts. $2,000 to $36,500. $1,000 to $40,000. $1,000 to $50,000. $1,500...
money.com
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Fastest
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Rising interest rates may have slammed the brakes on would-be home sales this year, but sellers aren't budging on asking price. In fact, in the majority of metro markets, new data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows, home sale prices are actually higher than they were at this time last year.
CNBC
Meet a couple who bought 19 properties in 4 years, retired at 40 and built a net worth of $1.5 million
Debbie Emick remembers the moment that changed her outlook on money forever. In 2014, shortly after she and her husband, Chris, had welcomed their second daughter into the world, Debbie received bad news: Symptoms of a chronic illness discovered in 2012 were worsening. Nevertheless, she was determined to hold on her career as an elementary school teacher and continue to earn income to help support her young family.
BBC
Furniture firm Made collapse: Customers in the dark over refunds
Online furniture firm Made.com has gone into administration, leading to hundreds of job losses and leaving customers in the dark over refunds. The administrators PWC said there will be 399 job losses, mostly redundancies. The firm's collapse leaves thousands of customers facing uncertainty over outstanding furniture orders. Around 12,000 UK...
money.com
How to Buy a New Car in One of the Toughest Markets Ever
Fall is traditionally a terrific time to buy a new car at a good price. But buyers have been facing an incredibly challenging market for new cars, and no one should expect great deals this year. That means it’s even more important for buyers to be smart about how they make their car purchase.
money.com
The Latest Inflation Numbers Are Good News for Mortgage Rates
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Hope for relief from rapidly rising mortgage rates was revived this week when October inflation numbers came in lower than expected. Consumer prices continued to increase last month but at a slower pace than at any...
