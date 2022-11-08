ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for November 9, 2022

Billy Eppler expects the Mets to have strong communication with Brandon Nimmo and his agents this offseason. Eppler also said he has been in contact with Jacob deGrom’s agent. The Mets are interested in bringing deGrom back, at the right price and contract length writes Andy Martino, while the...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update

The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy