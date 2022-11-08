Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Begins Construction on New U.S. Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson called for finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK which missed the Diwali deadline set under his premiership.“Let us finally deliver that free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a flat tyre since I left office,” he said during a summit in New Delhi, India. “Prime Minister Modi and I said it will be done by Diwali. I’m not going to wait till the next Diwali before we do that free trade deal. I wonder what the holdup is.”When the FTA negotiation began in January this year,...

34 MINUTES AGO