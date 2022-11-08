Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Begins Construction on New U.S. Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Read full article on original website
Dozens of scientists poached from US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West
DOZENS of scientists have been poached from a US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West. They've gone on to help Beijing build world-ending warheads, drones, camouflage and quiet submarines. According to a new report, 162 Chinese scientists who worked on top secret research at Los...
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
This mysterious Space Force plane has been in orbit for 900 days
The craft has now been circling the earth for around two and a half years. Boeing SpaceThe small space plane, called the X-37Bm, has been conducting a series of experiments from the upper atmosphere for the last two years.
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
Business Insider
A fighter pilot's promotion shows how China's navy is learning from the US as its aircraft carrier fleet grows
China's navy has been taking a leaf out of its US counterpart's command structure, with state broadcaster CCTV providing an insight this week into one of the first jet fighter pilots to serve in a senior role aboard an aircraft carrier. J-15 pilot Xu Ying performed the initial night landing...
The world's first fully electric vertical take-off and landing flying car is unveiled in China
XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, released the latest version of the world's first fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car last week in China, according to a press release by the company. Designed for both flying and driving. “Designed for both air flight and...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Washington Examiner
The US needs a larger Navy, but first American shipping and shipbuilding must be revived
With the Navy’s eyes set on achieving a goal well above Congress’ mandated 355 manned warships, the American shipbuilding industry has a lot of work to do. Unfortunately, the industry’s current state doesn’t offer much hope for meeting those goals, let alone sustaining a modestly larger fleet.
defensenews.com
Satellite images show air base in southern China receiving makeover
MELBOURNE, Australia — China is expanding an air base close to a key southern naval base with the addition of a second runway, widened taxiways and two vastly expanded aircraft parking areas, satellite photos show. The imagery, taken Sept. 18 and provided to Defense News by Planet Labs, also...
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
US News and World Report
Chinese Planemaker COMAC Received New Orders for 330 Planes
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) secured orders from multiple leasing firms to supply a total of 330 planes, according to local news service Yicai. COMAC said at China's biggest airshow in Zhuhai on Tuesday that 300 of the planes are narrowbody jetliner C919s and...
dronedj.com
We are not a Chinese military company, drone giant DJI releases new statement
Last month, DJI found itself on the US Department of Defense’s official blacklist for seemingly having close ties to China’s military. The tech giant has since denounced those allegations, stressing it would formally challenge its inclusion on the list. And now, the world’s largest consumer drone maker has released another, detailed statement on the matter, explaining how it cannot influence how its products are used once they leave the company’s compounds.
Boris Johnson calls for finalising Free Trade Agreement with India
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson called for finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK which missed the Diwali deadline set under his premiership.“Let us finally deliver that free trade agreement which mysteriously seems to have developed a flat tyre since I left office,” he said during a summit in New Delhi, India. “Prime Minister Modi and I said it will be done by Diwali. I’m not going to wait till the next Diwali before we do that free trade deal. I wonder what the holdup is.”When the FTA negotiation began in January this year,...
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
MilitaryTimes
Watch this US Air Force cargo plane launch a cruise missile in Norway
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has for the first time in an overseas test used its Rapid Dragon system, in which cruise missiles on pallets are launched from the back of a mobility aircraft. An MC-130J Commando II from the 352nd Special Operations Wing launched a Joint Air-to-Surface...
Aviation International News
Royal Jordanian Air Force Selects Bell 505 for Training
Bell yesterday signed an agreement for the sale of 10 Bell 505 helicopters to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) during the Special Operations Forces Exhibition & Conference (SOFEX) in Aqaba, Jordan. SOFEX was established by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, an active helicopter and fixed-wing pilot. The contract includes the aircraft, flight training device (FTD), and computer-based training package for basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training at the King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan.
maritime-executive.com
Carrier USS Ford Heads for Europe With Allied Escorts
The U.S. Navy's long-delayed next generation carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, is under way on an operational deployment at last. Escorted by warships from four allied nations, she transited north from Virginia to Halifax, arriving October 25, and she departed once more for the open seas of the Atlantic on the 28th. The carrier is rumored to be headed for the Royal Navy's main base at Portsmouth, UK, as tensions between Russia and NATO continue to rise in the European theater. She is expected to anchor in the sheltered waters of the Solent in mid-November.
What happens if you break the law in space — and 3 times people or governments have tested the rules
The Outer Space Treaty says space should be free for use by all nations and that celestial bodies should be used exclusively for peaceful purposes.
