Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

What you knead to know: Detroit style pizza

In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from crackery thin Milwaukee style pies to Chicago-style deep dish – and sussing out the secret sauce behind each one. View the full list of features in the Knead to Know series here. Pizzas come in all shapes...
WEST ALLIS, WI
On Milwaukee

From beer bites to brunch: Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen gets a redux

The past two years have brought myriad changes to Milwaukee. But among the most stealth has been an utter reimagination of the East Side’s former Hacienda Beer Co. at 2018 E. North Ave. You wouldn’t know that much had changed simply by stepping into the space itself (there was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Feast on the new movie "The Menu" for free with us

Hungry for one of the most intriguing movies of the fall? And want to dig into it several days before it hits the big screen nationwide? Me too – so join for a special advance screening of the new dark foodie comedy "The Menu" on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Marcus Majestic in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

5 local businesses owned by veterans

In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation that marked Nov. 11 as Veteran’s Day. Almost 70 years later, the day remains a federal holiday and day to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. It’s an important day of recognition and reflection, and one way to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Twisted Ice Camp and Hubbard Park Winter Camp now accepting reservations

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Hubbard Park Lodge and The Twisted Fisherman will team up again with heated dinner domes available for rental at both locations. Twisted Ice Camp will pop-up later this month...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: The Wauwatosa insurrection

Race riots broke out all across the country in 2020, but the ones in Wauwatosa were different. They were orchestrated by an organization called the People’s Revolution with a clearly defined organizational structure and tactics that more closely resembled an insurgency than a protest. The group was allowed to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI

