The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
On Milwaukee
Bucks reveal new "Gathering Place" City Edition uniforms, and they rule
At 9-1, the Milwaukee Bucks look pretty great right now – and they're going to look even better with the official reveal of their fresh new City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season. As previously revealed in a leak all the way back in February, the new "Gathering Place"-themed...
On Milwaukee
What you knead to know: Detroit style pizza
In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from crackery thin Milwaukee style pies to Chicago-style deep dish – and sussing out the secret sauce behind each one. View the full list of features in the Knead to Know series here. Pizzas come in all shapes...
On Milwaukee
From beer bites to brunch: Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen gets a redux
The past two years have brought myriad changes to Milwaukee. But among the most stealth has been an utter reimagination of the East Side’s former Hacienda Beer Co. at 2018 E. North Ave. You wouldn’t know that much had changed simply by stepping into the space itself (there was...
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
On Milwaukee
Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with the State Fair's 11-day Fun Pass
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Forget the 12 days of Christmas – get pumped for the eleven days of the Wisconsin State Fair with the brand new 11-day Fair Fun Pass, introduced just in time for season of giving.
On Milwaukee
Feast on the new movie "The Menu" for free with us
Hungry for one of the most intriguing movies of the fall? And want to dig into it several days before it hits the big screen nationwide? Me too – so join for a special advance screening of the new dark foodie comedy "The Menu" on Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Marcus Majestic in Brookfield.
Man arrested for attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring
Milwaukee police said a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly attacked several women near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive.
On Milwaukee
5 local businesses owned by veterans
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation that marked Nov. 11 as Veteran’s Day. Almost 70 years later, the day remains a federal holiday and day to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. It’s an important day of recognition and reflection, and one way to...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted by Milwaukee pole, owner says: 'I'm freaking out'
MILWAUKEE - Pets are considered family members to many, and one Milwaukee man had his taken away right in front of his eyes. "He was a part of my family, my bud," said Erich Gross. "He had a good life." Gross and his dog, Ted, loved going on neighborhood walks...
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church recognized as Milwaukee County landmark
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, a historic Polish church in Milwaukee, has been recognized as a County Landmark.
On Milwaukee
Twisted Ice Camp and Hubbard Park Winter Camp now accepting reservations
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Hubbard Park Lodge and The Twisted Fisherman will team up again with heated dinner domes available for rental at both locations. Twisted Ice Camp will pop-up later this month...
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: The Wauwatosa insurrection
Race riots broke out all across the country in 2020, but the ones in Wauwatosa were different. They were orchestrated by an organization called the People’s Revolution with a clearly defined organizational structure and tactics that more closely resembled an insurgency than a protest. The group was allowed to...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
