ComicBook
McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch
For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here’s how you can get free Krispy Kreme on election day
Trying to get to the voting booth can be hectic, so Krispy Kreme is on call to support Americans filling out midterm election ballots Tuesday with free doughnuts.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
Thrillist
Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November
With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
Over 60 Veterans Day Free Meals and Deals at Starbucks, Applebee's and More
Many diners will be closed for the holiday but plenty will be open, with many offering free meals for veterans and other discounts.
Chronicle
Some Restaurants Are Offering Veterans and Military Members Free Meals on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and as the country recognizes its retired and active military members, some restaurants are offering free meals to honor their service. These offers all require proof of military service:. Free meal at Applebee's. Applebee's will be offering a free entree to all veterans...
Veterans Day free food: Deals that vets can get at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme and more
Veteran and active military personnel can get free food and discounts at numerous restaurants and fast food chains on Nov. 11.
McDonald's Is Serving Free Friday Fries Offer For The Rest Of 2022
You may have heard, "there's no such thing as a free lunch," - but what about free French Fries? Where's the catch?. Burger chains are offering many deals all over the country these days, but, hands down, McDonald's has one of the best for the rest of 2022.
Thrillist
Subway Will Give You a Free Sandwich for Enduring the Middle Seat on Your Next Flight
The middle seat is objectively the worst. There's no window to rest your head, or an escape route for the bathroom god forbid your aisle neighbor is passed out asleep when you have to pee. Here's the good news, though: Subway is offering a consolation prize for those stuck sandwiched between two other plane passengers.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Food Beast
Krispy Kreme Introduces Thanksgiving Mini Pie Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is giving your sweet tooth much to be thankful for this season with these adorable AF Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts. The new Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts collection features four mini doughnuts in iconic pie form. Customers can choose from the following sweet options:. mini Pecan Pie doughnut: A...
Thrillist
Dunkin's Holiday Beverages Are Back, Including an All-New Flavor
Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start decking the halls, humming Christmas carols, and sipping Peppermint Mochas like our life depends on it. Dunkin' agrees. The coffee giant is officially rolling out its holiday beverage lineup today with a few debuts. As of Wednesday, November 2, Dunkin' is...
Election Day deals: Donuts, pizza and cheap Lyft rides
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- It's Election Day in America, and some companies are offering deals and freebies to mark the occasion, while others are giving employees time off to vote.Election Day is not a national holiday, though it is a public holiday in some states, so some government offices may be closed. Less than half of US states require employers to give workers paid time off to vote, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an independent think tank.Here's what you can expect from Corporate America on Election Day, including what you can get for free, or at a discount, on Tuesday.Collegeville...
Veterans Day 2022: 8 Freebies, Discounts to Honor Those Who Serve and Have Served The Country
Veterans Day is coming up Friday, November 11. To honor those who serve and those who have served our country, several retailers, restaurants and small shops are offering freebies and discounts as a thank you.
Thrillist
Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty
Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
