PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- It's Election Day in America, and some companies are offering deals and freebies to mark the occasion, while others are giving employees time off to vote.Election Day is not a national holiday, though it is a public holiday in some states, so some government offices may be closed. Less than half of US states require employers to give workers paid time off to vote, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an independent think tank.Here's what you can expect from Corporate America on Election Day, including what you can get for free, or at a discount, on Tuesday.Collegeville...

COLLEGEVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO