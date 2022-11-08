ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week

A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
Thrillist

Subway Will Give You a Free Sandwich for Enduring the Middle Seat on Your Next Flight

The middle seat is objectively the worst. There's no window to rest your head, or an escape route for the bathroom god forbid your aisle neighbor is passed out asleep when you have to pee. Here's the good news, though: Subway is offering a consolation prize for those stuck sandwiched between two other plane passengers.
People

IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu

IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
Food Beast

Krispy Kreme Introduces Thanksgiving Mini Pie Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is giving your sweet tooth much to be thankful for this season with these adorable AF Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts. The new Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts collection features four mini doughnuts in iconic pie form. Customers can choose from the following sweet options:. mini Pecan Pie doughnut: A...
Thrillist

Dunkin's Holiday Beverages Are Back, Including an All-New Flavor

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start decking the halls, humming Christmas carols, and sipping Peppermint Mochas like our life depends on it. Dunkin' agrees. The coffee giant is officially rolling out its holiday beverage lineup today with a few debuts. As of Wednesday, November 2, Dunkin' is...
CBS Philly

Election Day deals: Donuts, pizza and cheap Lyft rides

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- It's Election Day in America, and some companies are offering deals and freebies to mark the occasion, while others are giving employees time off to vote.Election Day is not a national holiday, though it is a public holiday in some states, so some government offices may be closed. Less than half of US states require employers to give workers paid time off to vote, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an independent think tank.Here's what you can expect from Corporate America on Election Day, including what you can get for free, or at a discount, on Tuesday.Collegeville...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Thrillist

Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.

