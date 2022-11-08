Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
WCAX
How did this year’s voter turnout shape up?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 300,000 Vermonters cast a ballot in top races on Election Day. The race for U.S. Senate between Congressman Peter Welch and Gerald Malloy brought out the most voters. With 99% of precincts reporting on the secretary of state’s website Wednesday morning, the data shows nearly...
WCAX
Do near identical outcomes in Vermont political races show level of partisan divide?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats claimed victory in seven of eight statewide races in Vermont, and four of those races had almost identical outcomes. One expert we talked with says those results illustrate where the partisan divide is drawn in Vermont. Charity Clark took to the stage at the Democratic...
WCAX
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, the ballot question proposed abolishing it for good. Voters approved it with 89% of the vote.
WCAX
Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact
Nearly 300,000 Vermonters cast a ballot in top races on Election Day. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has won her fifth term in office. Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares...
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years. The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night. Votes...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus. Key lawmakers on Thursday presented their climate agenda. This week’s election was a big win...
WCAX
Copeland Hanzas sails to victory in Vt. secretary of state race
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas will become Vermont’s next secretary of state after defeating Republican H. Brooke Paige Tuesday. Copeland Hanzas secured 65% of the vote over Paige. The Democrat has lived in Vermont nearly all her life and served in the Legislature for...
WCAX
Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Charity Clark won the race for Vermont attorney general Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position. Clark received 65% of the vote over her Republican challenger Michael Tagliavia. Clark has worked in the attorney general’s office for the last eight years, most recently...
WCAX
Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
WCAX
After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night. That includes the races for governor and both congressional districts, and in a contentious race for U.S. Senate. Granite State voters did exactly what they are known for-- they split their tickets,...
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day. Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
WCAX
Vermont students to take new state test in the spring
Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday. Animal shelters in New York are getting money to upgrade. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rescue pets are getting better places to stay while they wait for their forever home. New crowdfunding...
WCAX
State releases roadmap for improving Alzheimer's care in Vermont
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
Leahy: Work at Beta Technologies leading the way to a cleaner environment
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
WCAX
Stefanik wins 5th term: What’s next for the North Country?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik won her fifth term Tuesday night. Our Rachel Mann caught up with her and a SUNY Plattsburgh political analyst to talk about what’s next. Stefanik’s campaign included a lot of talk about ousting top Democrats, like Nancy Pelosi and protecting...
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
Comments / 0