ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How did this year’s voter turnout shape up?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 300,000 Vermonters cast a ballot in top races on Election Day. The race for U.S. Senate between Congressman Peter Welch and Gerald Malloy brought out the most voters. With 99% of precincts reporting on the secretary of state’s website Wednesday morning, the data shows nearly...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact

Nearly 300,000 Vermonters cast a ballot in top races on Election Day. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has won her fifth term in office. Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wednesday Weathercast

Health Watch: Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrates 50 years. The Dartmouth Cancer Center is celebrating a special milestone this year. After contentious campaign, Hassan fends off Bolduc, thanks him in victory speech. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was the incumbents in New Hampshire who cruised to victory on election night. Votes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus. Key lawmakers on Thursday presented their climate agenda. This week’s election was a big win...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Copeland Hanzas sails to victory in Vt. secretary of state race

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Former state representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas will become Vermont’s next secretary of state after defeating Republican H. Brooke Paige Tuesday. Copeland Hanzas secured 65% of the vote over Paige. The Democrat has lived in Vermont nearly all her life and served in the Legislature for...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Clark wins Vt. attorney general contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Charity Clark won the race for Vermont attorney general Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position. Clark received 65% of the vote over her Republican challenger Michael Tagliavia. Clark has worked in the attorney general’s office for the last eight years, most recently...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Becca Balint live in WCAX studio on House victory

Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day. Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda. Updated: 6 hours ago.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont students to take new state test in the spring

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the person who robbed a convenience store Wednesday. Animal shelters in New York are getting money to upgrade. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rescue pets are getting better places to stay while they wait for their forever home. New crowdfunding...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State releases roadmap for improving Alzheimer's care in Vermont

Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Leahy: Work at Beta Technologies leading the way to a cleaner environment

Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stefanik wins 5th term: What’s next for the North Country?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik won her fifth term Tuesday night. Our Rachel Mann caught up with her and a SUNY Plattsburgh political analyst to talk about what’s next. Stefanik’s campaign included a lot of talk about ousting top Democrats, like Nancy Pelosi and protecting...
NEW YORK STATE
WCAX

Former Springfield cop stripped of certification

Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy