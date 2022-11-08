ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Cleveland.com

'Pay to Stay' will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

New artisanal taco restaurant - Paloma - gains fans in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Restaurateurs Carl Quagliata and Zachary Ladner have been busy this year. In addition to planning a new restaurant in Little Italy, in 2022 they opened The Village Butcher in Mayfield Heights and most recently Paloma, an artisanal taco and craft cocktail restaurant in Shaker Heights. They already operate Smokin’ Qs in Mayfield and Giovanni’s in Beachwood.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

