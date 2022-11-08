Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liz Ferro, founder of Cleveland-based Girls With Sole, wins Toyota ‘hero’ award
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Liz Ferro recounts her challenging times as a youth, it is evident that the driving force for her to start Girls With Sole in 2009 came from a very personal place. Girls With Sole allows young women to participate in sports to help them overcome the...
Veterans treated to breakfast at Avon Lake’s Learwood Middle School
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Veterans and their families were invited to attend Learwood Middle School’s annual Veterans Day breakfast program today (Nov. 11). Student Council members assisted with serving breakfast, and the school’s orchestra, choir and band performed. During the program, several students read Patriot Essays. U.S. Army...
YMCA of Greater Cleveland branches collecting hygiene products for homeless
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The YMCA seeks to benefit its members and the community in “mind, body and spirit,” according to Kelly Reed, membership director for the nine branches in Greater Cleveland. But few things are as dispiriting as not being able to keep that body clean and healthy....
Tower City welcomes 5 new shops, restaurants
Tower City Center is welcoming five new shops and restaurants now through 2023!
New stores and food options coming to Tower City Center in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Tower City Center in Cleveland is welcoming multiple new tenants – including a Cavs Team Shop. This store will be open while the team’s official location undergoes a complete renovation at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to a press release.
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Richmond Heights would like developer to provide residents with Belle Oaks construction updates
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City leaders want residents to know that, while the Belle Oaks project is still proceeding, the city is not hindering the development’s progress. During Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine told Economic Development Director Brian Gleisser that residents regularly ask him what is happening with the mixed-use Belle Oaks Marketplace development planned for the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
Looking through a lens with News Channel 5 videographer Mike Harris
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Mike Harris, assistant chief photographer at Cleveland’s News Channel 5, spoke to the students at the Cleveland Media Academy on Nov. 5 about what tools he uses to do storytelling. As a multimedia journalist, he has had a camera in his hand for most of his...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
New artisanal taco restaurant - Paloma - gains fans in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Restaurateurs Carl Quagliata and Zachary Ladner have been busy this year. In addition to planning a new restaurant in Little Italy, in 2022 they opened The Village Butcher in Mayfield Heights and most recently Paloma, an artisanal taco and craft cocktail restaurant in Shaker Heights. They already operate Smokin’ Qs in Mayfield and Giovanni’s in Beachwood.
Cleveland Public Library celebrates the opening of its Hough branch with the help of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni
CLEVELAND, Ohio--The Cleveland Public Library’s Hough branch is opening its doors to the public. To celebrate the occasion, the library will offer the public an array of activities, a live performance from the Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, and even a few words from the world-renowned poet, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni.
cleveland19.com
Man hospitalized after tree falls on pickup truck in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews in Cleveland Heights responded to tree that fell on a vehicle in a neighborhood along Monticello Boulevard on Friday morning as heavy rain moved through the area. The incident involving the downed tree was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with...
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West Side
After a morning full of doom-scrolling and trying to write, I was hungry. For my late lunch, I decided to hit up Al & B's Barbeque, a joint on the west side of Cleveland. Though Al & B's has a modest exterior, the place serves food that is hand-licking good.
Gray House Pies returns to Lakewood, with Pizza Vendetta and U.K. Pies & Fries on its heels
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When Joe Schlott says he and his wife, Darlene, really regret moving Gray House Pies out of Lakewood years ago, and also leaving the city as residents, he’s not joking. The bakery was started in earnest as a home business in 2004. Schlott soon after needed...
Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville
BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
spectrumnews1.com
Meteorologist turned nightclub owner finds new purpose in life after husband passes
CLEVELAND — An Emmy award-winning meteorologist from northeast Ohio is taking a new look at life. Beth McLeod was a TV meteorologist until she changed careers to become a nightclub owner. Her husband, Cavaliers broadcaster Fred McLeod, and her mother both died within a short window. Beth said finding...
Gray House Pies Owner to Open Detroit-Style Pizza and British Handpie Shop in Lakewood
“Other places claim to do Detroit-style, but they aren’t doing it the proper way," says Joe Schlott.
Black nonprofit doula program hosting its first MiraCLE gala Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Birthing Beautiful Communities on Saturday will host its first MiraCLE gala, a fundraising event to elevate the organization’s work. The event will help raise essential funds to support the organization’s ongoing mission to address and improve the systemic and community structures that lead to poor birth outcomes.
VIDEO: Pets perish in Cleveland house fire
Flames on the second floor can be seen licking the underside of the house's roof, while thick gray smoke billows from the eaves, as well as the chimney.
