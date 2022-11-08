Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo treating local veterans
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo are honoring veterans with a free snack from Cinnabon on Friday, Nov. 11 in celebration of Veterans Day. Any veteran can visit The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo on Friday between noon and 7 p.m. to receive a free cinnamon roll. A military ID will be required to redeem the promotion.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo's Concha Fest celebrates famous sweet bread
The gastronomy of the Gateway City is some of the best in the state, if not the country, and one delicacy Laredoans enjoy when the weather gets colder along with some coffee is the famous concha. To celebrate this traditional sweet bread found commonly in the city, Laredo’s 4th Annual...
sheltonherald.com
LMT salutes Laredo's military heroes for Veterans Day 2022
The staff at the Laredo Morning Times is saluting Laredo's military heroes on this Veterans Day, Friday November 11. To celebrate the occasion, we're sharing our Veterans Day special section here online.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo veterans gather for parade to honor local heroes
Local veterans who served the country gathered at St. Peters Plaza Friday where UISD and LISD schools and other organization prepared an energetic parade to celebrate the bravery and the sacrifices of this patriotic heroes. Schools such as Elias Herrera Middle School, Nixon High School, M.S Ryan Elementary and others...
sheltonherald.com
Cold front dropping temperature in Laredo
A cold front passing through Texas is bringing cold weather to Laredo with temperatures expected to drop below 50 degrees early Sunday morning. Following a week with temperatures routinely in the 80s and 90s, Laredo is expected to have just one day reaching 70 degrees for the next week. After...
sheltonherald.com
City of Laredo announces holiday closures for Veterans Day
The City of Laredo announced Thursday the closure of all administrative offices on Friday, Nov. 11 for observance of Veterans Day. The administrative offices will all be closed Friday and will resume normal operation on Monday, Nov. 14. Several operations and services will maintain some aspects of their usual schedule.
sheltonherald.com
Young artists called to participate in Holiday Card Contest
Region One continues its traditions as it invites all students from Kinder to 12th grade to participate in its annual holiday card contest. This is done with the objective to portray and share with others the holiday celebration with the unique South Texas region style while also showing the talent and creativity of the young artists of Laredo and the area.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College unveils historical marker honoring Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu
Laredo College unveiled a historical marker Thursday in tribute of paid tribute to Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu, a Laredoan who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War I in France and has a chapel named at the Fort McIntosh campus. The marker...
sheltonherald.com
TAMIU concert to feature world-acclaimed percussionist
Globally-acclaimed percussionist and longtime member of NBC's Saturday Night Live Valerie Dee Naranjo will be the featured artist at Texas A&M International University's Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Center for the Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall. Naranjo, TAMIU's Artist in Residence, is...
sheltonherald.com
Melissa Ortega wins a place on the Texas Board of Education for District 1
Melissa Ortega has been elected to the position of State Board of Education District 1. Ortega's victory was confirmed on Wednesday. The Democrat Ortega took 245,182 votes, racking up 55.7% of the ballots. She bested Republican Michael "Travis" Stevens who had 195,010 votes, or 44.3%. "I’m incredibly honored to be...
sheltonherald.com
El Cenizo resoundingly elects the 'Wonder Women' into office
After a court ruled the City of El Cenizo must have elections this year -- not allowing incumbents to remain in their positions through next year -- election results saw all challengers win in landslide victories as the area has its "Wonder Women" set to take office. The mayoral race...
sheltonherald.com
Plans announced for Mobile Health Clinic Village
In a partnership between the City of Laredo Health Department, the Laredo Health Coalition, the Laredo Specialty Hospital and Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital, plans were announced Thursday, Nov. 10 for an upcoming Mobile Health Clinic Village. The Mobile Health Clinic Village will be held Friday, Nov. 18. It will provide various...
