2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johny Bowens is nearing a decision. On Friday, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender announced a top three of Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas. Bowens also set a commitment date of November 24, meaning he'll come off the board on Thanksgiving. This isn't his first time...

EUGENE, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO