Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cowboys Shouldn’t Sign OBJ? Deion & Haley Look-Back
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. I know Jerry Jones’ strategy – Charles Haley and Deion Sanders in the 1990s still resonate – of holding his nose, focusing the spotlight and acquiring a player strongly disliked by the Dallas Cowboys fanbase worked in the past. And I’m fully aware it’s been 26 seasons since his team has sniffed a Super Bowl.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Says He’s Playing Against Saints
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is coming back. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year told media that he will make his return from a pectoral injury in Week 10 as the black and gold host the New Orleans Saints. Watt returned to practice prior to the Steelers...
Richest NFL players
There's no shortage of articles chronicling the riches-to-rags stories of NFL players who went broke after squandering massive fortunes. Some blew it all on bad investments and leeching from hangers-on. Others did themselves in after partying, bad judgment, and reckless spending on homes, luxury cars, and shiny stuff of every imaginable kind.
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?
A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
Kyle Shanahan Expects Javon Kinlaw to Return this Season
The 49ers activated four players off Injured Reserve today, and it sounds like they'll activate another one soon. Kyle Shanahan expects defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return to the playing field at some point this season after landing on I.R. with a knee injury. There even is a possibility Kinlaw will play next week in Mexico City, although playing so soon might be a bit ambitious.
J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not suffer another knee injury. However, Dobbins did not feel like he was playing at 100 percent. So, he decided to shut down for a few weeks and undergo a procedure to further remove the scar tissue in the knee.
Darrell Taylor ‘Good to Go,’ Seahawks Near Full-Strength For Battle With Buccaneers
After being sidelined the past two weeks by a hip injury, the Seahawks will have outside linebacker Darrell Taylor back in action when they face off against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, Taylor traveled with the team across the...
NFL Draft Profile: Emanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Bill Huber Sports Illustrated Green Bay Packers News, Analysis and More.
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: Cleveland Browns
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four in a row and improve to 7-3 on the season when they face the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will complete their run of AFC North opponents after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, and losing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman Call for Safer NFL Playing Surfaces
CINCINNATI — NFL players are bringing more and more attention to dangerous playing surfaces this season. The debate took centerstage on Thursday night during the TNF Nightcap. Amazon's Michael Smith brought up the NFLPA letter recently sent to the league calling for the removal of slit-film turf surfaces used...
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Raiders in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts have had a rollercoaster week, to put it lightly. From the firing of head coach Frank Reich to the hiring of interim head coach Jeff Saturday, there has been no shortage of headlines around W 56th Street this week. While we have talked about the coaching moves...
Dak’s Got Mike’s Back: Prescott, Cowboys Ready to ‘Represent’ Coach McCarthy in Return at Packers
It's no longer a debate. Dak Prescott is in the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in the illustrious history of the Dallas Cowboys, and he has the numbers to back it up. And speaking of "backs'' ... Dak is fully in support of his head coach as a...
Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Sunday's huge game between the Bills (6-2) and Vikings (7-1) in western New York until we know if Josh Allen is playing or not. Allen, who practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. If he plays, the Bills are maybe the best, most complete team in the NFL. He's one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league, possessing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent. With Allen at QB, the Bills are 19-4 at home since the 2020 season, including playoffs.
Dre’Mont Jones on Re-Signing with Broncos: ‘I’m Here Right Now’
On Wednesday, Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones didn't exactly go above and beyond to offer tangible encouragement to GM George Paton that he wants to stick around beyond 2022. On Wednesday, Jones threw a wet blanket on the prospect of re-signing with the Broncos and was, of course, completely...
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Injury Report
There wasn't anything particularly unusual about the Miami Dolphins' first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and that included Terron Armstead and Xavien sitting out the Wednesday practice. Armstead continues to deal with his toe injury, though the Achilles issue that...
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs
Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: LT Kolton Miller
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts. The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win. We spoke in the locker room with OL Kolton Miller and you can watch...
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Performance vs. Raiders: ‘I Think That Was One of My Better Games’
The Jacksonville Jaguars liked what they saw from Trevor Lawrence against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence liked it even more. "Yeah, I think that was one of my better games, especially this season," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "I think you just look at accuracy, decision-making, situational ball, all those things....
2023 NFL Draft Profile: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Hendon Hooker is a former four star recruit out of Greensboro, North Carolina. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school, totaling over 9,000 yards of offense and 103 touchdowns as the starting quarterback, and scoring over 1,000 points as a basketball player. He committed to Virginia Tech out of high school.
