Bode Wins Top CFDA Prize and Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior SS23 in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion industry celebrated milestones, with award ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and campaign releases alike. At the top of the week, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode was named the 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year at this year’s CFDA awards, marking her second time earning the title. Robert Pattinson appeared dapper in.
The Party Never Stops for CircoLoco
It’s past 1 A.M. on the Friday before Halloween, and partiers are still rolling up to the makeshift dance floor of a warehouse at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. Of course, they’ll be raving well into the morning, and while the space was already packed, CircoLoco is known for joyously pushing the limits of venue capacity — as well as permissible decibel exposure.
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
Morgan Freeman Narrates Netflix's 'Our Universe' Documentary Series
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming documentary series with BBC Studios titled Our Universe. Narrating the six-part series is Morgan Freeman, who offers epic commentary on the connections that drive our natural world — “from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle.” While many may think of Sir David Attenborough when it comes to nature documentaries, Freeman has narrated several documentary series and films in the past including Cosmic Voyage and March of the Penguins.
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
CASETiFY and Drake's OVO Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
CASETiFY is releasing its first-ever collaboration with Drake‘s OVO, just in time to celebrate the artist’s newest joint album release with 21 Savage. The phone accessories company is releasing a simple two-piece collaboration that features an iPhone and AirPods and AirPods Pro case. OVO was founded in 2008 by Toronto superstar Drake and his business partners Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib. The brand has been known to release its own premium clothing and outerwear pieces as well as home goods inspired by its Canadian roots.
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli Announce 'Star Wars' Animated Short Film
Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have confirmed a crossover collaboration that takes anime fans to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars collaboration was initially teased earlier this week and now it appears that the animated project is already available on Disney+. Lucasfilm took to Twitter to announce the animated...
Take a Full Look at the UNDERCOVER x Levi's®️ Collection
Following an announcement earlier this month on Instagram, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Levi’s®️ have now released the full collection lookbook for their upcoming collaboration. The six-piece capsule looks to blend Levi’s classic Made in USA denim with traditional Japanese components infused with UNDERCOVER’s unruly attitudes.
Kid Cudi Responds to Backlash for Deleting Song "Love" off SoundCloud
Kid Cudi is once again at the forefront of criticism from music fans. Fans have recently noticed that the artist has deleted his song “Love” from SoundCloud with some claiming that they liked the free version more than the DSP one. The Man on the Moon artist took...
When Pelé met Banks: ‘Incredible – a move that required two geniuses’
At last, on 7 June 1970, the champions, both old and new, met. After all the hype, hysteria and hyperbole in the heat of Mexico’s high-altitude Guadalajara, Brazil, the 1958 and 1962 World Cup winners, and England, the defending champions, were out to play a match that promised to stir the soul and marvel the mind.
Goodsmile Company Crafts a 'Chainsaw Man' Figure
Following the breakout success of its anime premiere earlier last month, Chainsaw Man is now receiving a new collectible figure that doesn’t threaten to break the bank courtesy of Goodsmile Company. Arriving as part of Goodsmile’s POP UP PARADE collection, a series of accessible figures standing around 18 cm (7 inches) in height depicting a vast range of characters from popular shows and games, the new collectible features protagonist Denji in full Chainsaw Man form.
Emerging French Label Davril Supply Is Exploring the Power of Workwear
Emerging French streetwear label Davril Supply has just unveiled a new collection of Blacksmith jackets. The emerging brand has garnered a strong following throughout its home of France with last-minute drops and innovative marketing tactics on its Instagram page. Recently, Davril Supply has released a collection of footwear — such as the Lavander Amaryllis — designed with low-cut silhouettes and unique, sketch-like branding on its gum soles.
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Debuts Chronic Skate in Celebration of Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Album Anniversary
To celebrate the official opening of Flipper’s all-new skating rink in London, the iconic establishment is debuting the Chronic Skate in recognition of Dr. Dre’s first studio album, The Chronic. The record celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022 and set Dr. Dre on the path to becoming one of the most celebrated musicians and producers in musical history.
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
Stone Island's 77FW FOOTWEAR PROGRAM Looks to U.K. Grime, Rock, and Football
The prevalence of Stone Island in British culture is undeniably important and definitive. From terrace and casual culture in the 1980s to the wider remit of football lifestyle today, to those who still subscribe to a mod aesthetic or streetwear kids who came to know the brand through Supreme collaborations and rappers wearing the Italian label’s highly-desired Shadow Project garments, Stone Island has truly cemented itself as a part of life over the past forty years — why else do you think Hypebeast made Stone Island a special magazine? With all of this in mind, Stone Island has announced the 77FW STONE ISLAND FOOTWEAR PROGRAM, a new range of footwear that starts with its roots in football and looks to U.K. grime and rock music for inspiration.
Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide
The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
Paul McCartney Reveals Vinyl Box Set With 80 7-Inch Singles
Paul McCartney on Thursday announced the release of a vinyl box set containing 80 seven-inch singles, aptly titled The 7” Singles Box. Housed in a Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate, the set contains several of McCartney’s chart-topping tracks, including “My Love,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony and Ivory,” “Say Say Say,” “No More Lonely Nights,” “Wonderful Christmastime” and more. The collection includes 65 recreations of singles and promos with restored original artwork from 11 different countries, as well as 15 never-before-released singles.
Rave Culture Runs Riot In Aro Archive's Film 'Do You Know What You're Here For?!'
Aro Archive is more than just a hub for hand-picked designer rarities, it’s a physical anthology of everything that makes fashion. The fun, the drama, the glamor, the horror, Aro Archive has it all, and now it turns its attention to its extensive collection of rave-centric designs via the means of a film, titled Do You Know What You’re Here For?!.
