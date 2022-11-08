The prevalence of Stone Island in British culture is undeniably important and definitive. From terrace and casual culture in the 1980s to the wider remit of football lifestyle today, to those who still subscribe to a mod aesthetic or streetwear kids who came to know the brand through Supreme collaborations and rappers wearing the Italian label’s highly-desired Shadow Project garments, Stone Island has truly cemented itself as a part of life over the past forty years — why else do you think Hypebeast made Stone Island a special magazine? With all of this in mind, Stone Island has announced the 77FW STONE ISLAND FOOTWEAR PROGRAM, a new range of footwear that starts with its roots in football and looks to U.K. grime and rock music for inspiration.

