Tomlin 'optimistic' that T.J. Watt will return this week

While he remained mum on the availability of T.J. Watt returning to play this Sunday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he is “optimistic” that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will be back.

Speaking during his weekly news conference, Tomlin said along with Watt is he also “optimistic” that safety Damontae Kazee will also return, but said he’ll let their participation during the week dictate if they do get a helmet against the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday.

Kazee fit in really well in practices, camp and even in the preseason. After breaking his wrist in the final exhibition game, Kazee said on Monday he is ready for his first Steelers regular season game.

Other injuries include inside linebacker Myles Jack with a knee injury, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is once again dealing with a hamstring injury, recently acquired cornerback William Jackson III is still dealing with a back injury that kept him off the field the past few games while with the Washington Commanders.

Tomlin said that those players may be limited at the beginning of the week.

Also dealing with injuries, long snapper Christian Kuntz has a rib issue and kicker Chris Boswell with a groin injury.

Those special teams players may also be limited early on.