Read full article on original website
Related
Levelling up is a worthy aim. But stealing arts cash from London is cultural vandalism
We used to think that vandals came from Over There. Today, we breed them ourselves. One of the indisputable successes of Britain since the last world war has been the massive growth of the creative industries. They contribute enormously to the economy, to the prestige of this country and therefore to the pride that we can have in our country.
10 of the best UK seaside hotels, lodges and beach houses
The wooden deck of this white, timber-clad beach house on two floors leads straight down to Camber Sands, home to rolling dunes and over four miles of golden beach. The open-plan, centrally heated Hamptons-chic space sleeps up to eight people in four sleeping areas. Warm up with the wood burner, firepit and sheepskin rugs, and relax amid salvaged beach curios or kick back with the beach house guitar or bongo drums.
BBC
Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'
A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
Comments / 0