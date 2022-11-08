ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

10 of the best UK seaside hotels, lodges and beach houses

The wooden deck of this white, timber-clad beach house on two floors leads straight down to Camber Sands, home to rolling dunes and over four miles of golden beach. The open-plan, centrally heated Hamptons-chic space sleeps up to eight people in four sleeping areas. Warm up with the wood burner, firepit and sheepskin rugs, and relax amid salvaged beach curios or kick back with the beach house guitar or bongo drums.
BBC

Death crash driver says road was 'very dangerous'

A tourist has claimed he found himself driving on a "very dangerous" road in the dark before a crash that led to the deaths of five people. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.

