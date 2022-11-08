ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Voters approve Medicaid expansion and a minimum wage increase in these states

Voters in several states have approved progressive measures that could not get through a Democratic-led Congress or Republican-dominated statehouses. More low-income South Dakota residents will have access to Medicaid, and Arizona residents with medical debt will get more protections. Minimum wage workers in Nebraska will get a boost in pay.
How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday

In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely. The fallout from former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election -- and the fraud conspiracy theories, hostility towards election officials and promises of combative poll watching activities those falsehoods produced -- did not translate into widespread chaos at precincts around the country on Tuesday.
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books

Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states' constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception "for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted," and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion fortune evaporated

Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
Senate control could hinge on two states with prominent election deniers

Control of the US Senate could hinge on Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the most prominent election deniers in the country even after other nominees who had amplified former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday's midterm elections.
Democrats and Republicans push voters to 'cure' flawed mail ballots with Nevada races still uncalled

Political organizations, especially Democratic-leaning unions, that spent months urging people to vote in Nevada's key Senate race are now turning their focus toward "curing" flawed mail-in ballots in the still-uncalled contest. "Curing" is a process in which voters correct problems with their mail ballot, ensuring that it gets counted. This...
Female governors will break a record in 2023

The US will have a record number of female governors in 2023. Still, the record-setting number -- 12 -- will represent a small fraction of the top executives across the 50 states. The previous record of nine female governors serving concurrently was set in 2004, according to the Center for...
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy

Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from 59.9 in October. Economists were...
States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here's what to know

New batches of votes were reported late Thursday evening in Arizona and Nevada -- states with key races that will determine control of the Senate -- but it's still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects

Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
