Voters approve Medicaid expansion and a minimum wage increase in these states
Voters in several states have approved progressive measures that could not get through a Democratic-led Congress or Republican-dominated statehouses. More low-income South Dakota residents will have access to Medicaid, and Arizona residents with medical debt will get more protections. Minimum wage workers in Nebraska will get a boost in pay.
Election officials urge patience as counting goes on in critical House and Senate races
Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn't yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as of...
How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday
In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely. The fallout from former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election -- and the fraud conspiracy theories, hostility towards election officials and promises of combative poll watching activities those falsehoods produced -- did not translate into widespread chaos at precincts around the country on Tuesday.
Voters in four states approve effort to wipe slavery and indentured servitude off the books
Voters in five states on Tuesday were asked whether to update their states' constitutions to remove slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments. Although the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution prohibited slavery in 1865, it allowed an exception "for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted," and the proposed amendments asked voters to either explicitly rule out slavery and indentured servitude as potential punishments or remove the terms from state law altogether.
In less than a week, Sam Bankman-Fried's $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called "one of history's greatest-ever destructions of wealth."
Senate control could hinge on two states with prominent election deniers
Control of the US Senate could hinge on Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the most prominent election deniers in the country even after other nominees who had amplified former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday's midterm elections.
What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden's forgiveness program
Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they'll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program Thursday, declaring it illegal. The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals....
What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance
Key races to determine control of the Senate in Arizona and Nevada have yet to be called as both states race to count hundreds of thousands of ballots that have yet to be processed. It still may be hours -- or days -- before enough ballots are counted in those...
GOP hopes of huge Latino gains realized in Florida but less evident around the country so far
Republicans had hoped to make big enough gains among Latino voters in 2022, extending their inroads from two years ago, that would fundamentally realign the political landscape in several battleground states -- and the presidential map -- in their favor. But although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered on those hopes,...
Democrats and Republicans push voters to 'cure' flawed mail ballots with Nevada races still uncalled
Political organizations, especially Democratic-leaning unions, that spent months urging people to vote in Nevada's key Senate race are now turning their focus toward "curing" flawed mail-in ballots in the still-uncalled contest. "Curing" is a process in which voters correct problems with their mail ballot, ensuring that it gets counted. This...
Biden celebrated a major victory on climate this year. But this issue could prove insurmountable
President Joe Biden arrives Friday at the UN's COP27 summit in Egypt with a climate change victory in-hand: a massive US law passed this year that experts have told CNN will go far to help transition the country to renewable energy. Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act contained $370 billion for climate...
Female governors will break a record in 2023
The US will have a record number of female governors in 2023. Still, the record-setting number -- 12 -- will represent a small fraction of the top executives across the 50 states. The previous record of nine female governors serving concurrently was set in 2004, according to the Center for...
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from 59.9 in October. Economists were...
I explored a ghost town that once had 3,000 people, 100 houses, and many businesses. Take a look at the crumbling buildings that remain.
Caribou, Colorado — an hour from Denver — was once a mining town with a hotel, saloons, and a newspaper company. Today, it's an abandoned ghost town.
States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here's what to know
New batches of votes were reported late Thursday evening in Arizona and Nevada -- states with key races that will determine control of the Senate -- but it's still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
With Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's victory on Friday night, Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to neighboring Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction. The win by Kelly, who was elected in 2020 to...
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
