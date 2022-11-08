Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Republican concerns over Trump 2024 bid amid warning Maga will become ‘more dangerous’
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the House January 6 committee, in an effort to avoid testimony after the congressional panel investigating the Capitol attack subpoenaed the former president. Meanwhile, Mr Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida governor’s impressive showing in...
Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound
Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes
The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada. Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of...
Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
Comments / 0