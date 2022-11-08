Route 322 outside Centre County reopened after tractor-trailer crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County was shut down for hours on Tuesday after a crash, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. The Millroy exit and rest area was closed as crews cleaned up the crash.

Picture of tractor-trailer roll over, photo via Austin DeArmitt

No injuries were reported in the crash.

