Route 322 outside Centre County reopened after tractor-trailer crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County was shut down for hours on Tuesday after a crash, according to dispatch.
Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. The Millroy exit and rest area was closed as crews cleaned up the crash.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r
No injuries were reported in the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 1