Centre County, PA

Route 322 outside Centre County reopened after tractor-trailer crash

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxAsu_0j3FoKmD00

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County was shut down for hours on Tuesday after a crash, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. The Millroy exit and rest area was closed as crews cleaned up the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Jwqp_0j3FoKmD00
    Picture of tractor-trailer roll over, photo via Austin DeArmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taR06_0j3FoKmD00
    Picture of tractor-trailer roll over, photo via Austin DeArmitt

No injuries were reported in the crash.

