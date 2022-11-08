Read full article on original website
Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.
Binghamton Man Accused of Stabbing Neighbor in Head and Neck
A suspect has been arrested after a Binghamton man was stabbed during a dispute in front of his home. Authorities said 38-year-old Joseph Irons was being held at Broome County Jail after being charged with first-degree assault. According to city police, the stabbing occurred in the area of 22 Lydia...
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
Federal fugitive arrested in Delaware County
On November 8th, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested a Federal inmate who was being held at the Delaware County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice from Pennsylvania.
Windsor Man, Wounded by Deputy, Convicted of Weapon Possession
A Windsor man has been found guilty on weapon and other charges in connection with an incident in which he was shot by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy. The trial of 46-year-old Jamie Crowley lasted about a week and a half with the first day of the trial on the Broome County Court docket on October 31.
Man Stabbed in Neck on Binghamton Street in Neighborhood Dispute
Binghamton police sealed off a street in a city neighborhood after a man was repeatedly stabbed in what witnesses said started as a heated argument. The attack occurred at Lydia and Murray streets around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. People who were nearby said a man got into a dispute with someone...
whcuradio.com
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Windsor man found guilty after police-involved shooting
Today in Broome County Court, Jamie Crowley, 46 of Windsor, was found guilty by a jury on the following charges:
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Prisoner Found Dead in Broome County Jail
The Broome County Sheriff confirmed to WICZ that a prisoner was found dead inside the Broome County Jail last Friday. Sheriff David Harder confirmed to WICZ that Mitchell Lindow was found dead in his bed in a dorm in the jail when he did not report for the 7 a.m. count on Friday, November 4th.
whcuradio.com
IPD investigating six commercial burglaries
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog
On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
NewsChannel 36
Body Found After Search and Rescue Operation at Waverly Glen Park
UPDATE (6:45 PM) -- According to Waverly Police, a body was found at Waverly Glen Park following a search Thursday afternoon. Police say that no foul play is suspected. Family members of the deceased individual have been notified. An investigation will follow. WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- The entrance to Waverly...
wxhc.com
Domestic Incident Leads to Man Ripping Door off its Hinges
On Sunday, November 6th around 1:30 in the morning for a reported domestic incident on Kellogg Rd. in the City of Cortland. During the investigation officer’s found that 19 Brenden I. Stillman of Cortland had engaged in a verbal and physical domestic incident with a 19 year old female. Stillman shoved the victim, smashed ceramic bowls and then proceeded to rip a bedroom door off of its hinges.
Troopers looking to ID man who used stolen debit card
New York State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify a man who was allegedly using a stolen credit card at an ATM in Morris.
Tompkins County man crashes car, charged with felonies
On Halloween, New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash near Virgil and Bradshaw Roads in the Town of Dryden.
Human skeletal remains found in Upstate NY
Human remains have been found in Upstate New York., according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. WBNG reports hunters found the skeletal remains of a human body in a wooded area off Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said authorities were unable to identify the age or sex of the person due to the skeleton’s condition.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Road Near Lenox Avenue in Elmira Heights Shut Down Both Ways
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - Corning Road near Lenox Avenue in Elmira Heights has been shut down in both directions. According to fire officials, a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle caused the shutdown at about 5PM Friday. State police is leading the investigation; traffic was detoured in both directions.
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified
The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.
whcuradio.com
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
