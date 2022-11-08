ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Fun for the whole family! 6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia!

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zjkbh_0j3Fnybi00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State!

Fayette County woman sentenced to prison for third-degree sexual assault

The following is a list of 6 different Christmas lights displays you can drive through with the whole family:

Oglebay Festival Of Lights (Wheeling)

With this drive-thru, you can enjoy six miles of lights on this festive drive-through that has been named one of the top 14 holiday drive-through light experiences in the U.S.! This festival of lights runs from early November through mid-January. If you make a small donation, it can qualify you and your family for a season pass to the festival as well as over $500 worth of coupons for other events and services at Oglebay. To learn more, click here and plan your visit today!

WV State Farm Museum Christmas Light Show Drive-Thru (Point Pleasant)

You don’t want to miss this display! The West Virginia State Farm Museum’s Christmas Light Show is typically only for a limited time in December! This display runs from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on the museum grounds. Driving tours are only allowed and admission is free, but donations are encouraged. You can visit their Facebook page for all the exact details.

Holiday Of Lights (Bluefield)

For this display, every year, Bluefield decorates Lotito Park with over a million twinkling lights. Admission is free, but donations are accepted as well. You can enjoy this display from mid-November through New Year’s Eve! You can learn more about this event here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcdFL_0j3Fnybi00

Celebration Of Lights WV (Fairmont)

Running from Thanksgiving through the last Saturday in December, this display is held in Morris Park along the 1.3-mile park loop. Admission is$10 per car. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

Christmas At The Fair (Lewisburg)

Through January 2, 2022, the State Fair of West Virginia is hosting a drive-thru light show at the fairgrounds. Although admission is free, donations are always accepted. You can learn more on their Facebook page .

Former fiancee testifies for sixth day of Thompson trial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RE1q4_0j3Fnybi00

6. Winter Wonderland (Fayetteville

Fayette County hosts this event at Fayette County Park. Typically it runs through the end of December. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ABRy_0j3Fnybi00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WBOY

Which West Virginia breweries have the most beers in the top 30?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course) Using the beer...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole have entered West Virginia and will stick around for the entirety of the day, potentially causing record amounts of rainfall. Also, a cold front approaching from the west will usher in colder air for the weekend and next week.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia sees 826 new businesses registered during October

Charleston, WV (WVNS) – 826 new businesses statewide were registered by the the WV Secretary of State’s Office during the month of October. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Raleigh, Tyler, Mineral, and Roane Counties experienced notable growth during the month. A total of four new business entities were registered in Tyler County in […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WVNS

Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
MAINE STATE
WOWK 13 News

Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia expected to be impacted by Hurricane Nicole

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – In typical years, the bulk of hurricane activity starts to pick up between mid-August to mid-October with the conclusion of hurricane season on November 30th. It is somewhat abnormal to have hurricanes this late in the year, but nonetheless, we have one to talk about. Currently, we have Tropical Storm […]
FLORIDA STATE
WVNS

WV releases first pediatric flu death case for the 2022-2023 season

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health has confirmed West Virginia’s first influenza related pediatric death for this season. No details will be revealed to protect the family’s privacy. “The loss of a child is profound,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, acting State Health Officer and […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has over 1 million worth of unclaimed property

State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned $1.1 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of October, continuing a strong trend of returns. “We have been continuing our tireless efforts to raise awareness of this program and reconnect people with their lost money – […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy