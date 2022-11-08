Trevose Horticultural Society Teaches Fun Facts About Native Bird Species, How to Spot Them

Image vi iStock

A Bucks County horticultural society will be teaching locals about native birds, including fun facts about them and how to spot them. Staff writers at the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the society.

The Trevose Horticultural Society will be hosting an event on local bird species next week. The event, titled “Native Plants for Birds”, will be held on Nov. 15 at 7 PM at the Bensalem Senior Center, located at 1850 Byberry Road in Bensalem.

Lynnette Saunders, a retired expert on birds, will be the guest host. She will explain not just the fun facts about local birds, but their necessity to the local ecosystem, and how their presence is a good in our lives, whether we see it or not.

While the event is free, a $5 donation is requested from non-members of the society. The donations help to keep events like this one going.

Read more about the horticultural society at the Lower Bucks Times.