wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Odam inks basketball scholarship with Jacksonville State
PIEDMONT – Growing up, Piedmont senior Alex Odam has been a huge Kansas Jayhawk fan. He’ll soon be playing for a bird of another color much closer to home in the near future. Odam, a 6-foot-3 point guard, signed his official National Letter of Intent with the Jacksonville...
wbrc.com
Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
apr.org
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival
Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
ALEA issues statement over Marshall County Deputy’s death
Several members and agencies of law enforcement across the state of Alabama have been sending their prayers and condolences to the family and community of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, who passed away this week.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Board of Education Meeting
The Cherokee County School Board met in regular session Wednesday with a busy agenda. First on the list was to elect a new Board President and Vice President for the new fiscal year. Corey Colbert was elected to continue serving as President with Randall Davis as Vice President. The Board...
WTGS
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
WAAY-TV
'Alabama' band member Teddy Gentry shares memories of lifelong friend and bandmate, Jeff Cook
The music industry is mourning the loss of country music legend Jeff Cook, who passed away at the age of 73 on Monday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist, known for his decades with the supergroup "Alabama," left a legacy on his hometown in Fort Payne, and the three founders of the band have become hometown heroes over the past 50 years.
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
weisradio.com
City of Gadsden Receives $597,000 From Land Sale For New Cancer Treatment Center
Gadsden, AL – The City of Gadsden has received $597,000 after selling property downtown to. the Alabama Cancer Care Network for the development of a new cancer care center. “This development is important for providing jobs and improving the quality of life for. Gadsden residents,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig...
Huntsville officer convicted of murder argues he was denied public trial during pandemic
Lawyers for William Ben Darby, the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, argued this morning that he did not get a public trial during the pandemic. “The only remedy to this is to overturn Mr. Darby’s conviction and order a new trial in this case,” Nick Lough, one of Darby’s lawyers, told the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
