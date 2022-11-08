ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

wvtm13.com

Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival

Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Board of Education Meeting

The Cherokee County School Board met in regular session Wednesday with a busy agenda. First on the list was to elect a new Board President and Vice President for the new fiscal year. Corey Colbert was elected to continue serving as President with Randall Davis as Vice President. The Board...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

