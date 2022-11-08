Read full article on original website
Related
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
What are New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes when someone dies?
When a loved one dies, receiving what's rightfully yours can be costly. The rules related to state and inheritance taxes vary from state to state. New Jersey today, compared to just a few years ago, is a bit gentler on the friends and family left behind. Below is a rundown...
Poll: NJ residents prefer limited casino smoking over full ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and are on board with limited smoking to certain areas of a casino, as opposed to a complete smoking ban.
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating
A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.
Did a loved one just die? NJ trying to stop ‘death deals’ harassment
A growing number of New Jersey residents grieving the loss of a family member are reporting being contacted, and in some cases harassed, by companies offering inheritance advances for a fee after a loved one has passed. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit the solicitation...
N.J. reports 1,617 COVID cases, 14 deaths
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,617 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,393 — a 2% increase from a week ago and a 4% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.03...
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes
The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
New Jersey’s Newest $3,000 Stimulus Leaves Out Very Important Group
Everything is more expensive and all of us are hurting; Or at least everyone I talk to is. According to NewsBreak.com, groceries are approximately 10% higher and the average family has had to take $7,000 from their savings in the last year to make ends meet. There is another plan...
PA man charged with murder of woman at Maple Shade, NJ motel
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a woman at a Maple Shade motel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. In May, 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found strangled and stabbed to death inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, according to Bradshaw.
3-Day Work Week Offered At Chick-Fil-A; Should New Jersey Adopt New Rule?
Do you think we should switch to a four-day work week in America?. It's a fair question. This has been a longstanding debate for years and those in support of the change say that employees are more productive with a healthy work life balance. According to CBSNews.com, there is a...
Will the cost of gasoline ruin your Christmas in New Jersey?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
N.J. reports 1491 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Rate of transmission decreases after recent jump.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,491 COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths on Wednesday as the rate of transmission has decreased following a large jump earlier this week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,413 — a 4% increase from a week ago and a 5%...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Report finds lots of problems with training at NJ State Police
TRENTON – The New Jersey State Police aren’t adhering fully to a consent decree on racial profiling in the ways it trains recruits and current troopers, according to a report by the state comptroller. In the comptroller’s eighth periodic review of the state police, oversight that is required...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0