Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain AirColin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Related
whcuradio.com
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
Port Crane Home Burns to the Ground
A Port Crane family is homeless after fire burned their house to the ground overnight November 10. Firefighters found the house at 164 Dumas Hill Road in Port Crane in the Town of Fenton fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at around 9 p.m. Broome County Emergency Services operators...
Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
Suspicious Fire Rips Through RV Near Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
Neighbors believe someone torched an abandoned recreation vehicle parked at a vacant Binghamton house. The blaze occurred at 43 Morgan Road on the city's South Side, just across the street from Ross Park Zoo. A nearby resident reported the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Fire department duty chief Sam...
Route 14 crash diverts traffic in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was diverted in Horseheads after an accident on Route 14 Friday evening. Witnesses at the scene first reported the crash to 18 News just before 6:00 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 14 and Big Top Ice Cream. According to 511, all lanes of Route 14 were […]
NewsChannel 36
Body Found After Search and Rescue Operation at Waverly Glen Park
UPDATE (6:45 PM) -- According to Waverly Police, a body was found at Waverly Glen Park following a search Thursday afternoon. Police say that no foul play is suspected. Family members of the deceased individual have been notified. An investigation will follow. WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- The entrance to Waverly...
WKTV
Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Deceased Male Located at Waverly Glen Park
The body of a deceased male has been found in a Waverly Park this afternoon. According to the Waverly Police Department, they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on November 10, at 12:35 in the afternoon, parked at Waverly Glen Park. The officers responded to the scene along with...
Rollover crash last night in Binghamton
Yesterday evening at around 5:45 p.m., the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident on Travis Street in Binghamton.
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.
whcuradio.com
Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
WOLF
Restaurant in Bradford County deemed total loss after fire Tuesday night
SOUTH WAVERLY, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in South Waverly Tuesday night. According to Sayre Fire Department Chief Robert Repasky, crews were called to the scene of Reese's Restaurant around 7:20 PM. Repasky says crews from multiple...
Brrr! Ways To Save Energy This Winter in Binghamton
We've been very fortunate in November, the weather has been warmer then normal...at least, it feels like it is to me. However it looks like it could change this weekend with temperatures falling into the 30's with a chance of snow on Sunday, November 13th. Most of us have been...
Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a serious fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday, leaving the building in a pile of rubble before the night was over. The fire at Reese’s restaurant was first reported just after 7 p.m., according to the Bradford County Department of […]
localsyr.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after Ithaca crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle. The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
NOV. 9 UPDATE: Officials have provided some more information into the investigation of human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira on Tuesday. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said that no law enforcement agencies in the County have any missing person reports “that would fit this situation.” However, he added that the Sheriff’s […]
whcuradio.com
Thursday morning closure on Ithaca’s Floral Ave. for crash reconstruction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning road closure in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department’s crash reconstruction team will be working on the 200 and 300 block of Floral Avenue tomorrow. That section of road will be close for the duration of the investigation into a Monday night accident. The section of the road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3