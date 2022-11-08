‘Deadpool 3’ director in talks for new ‘Star Wars’ movie, will Ryan Reynolds be joining him?

Read full article on original website
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ director ominously praises Keanu Reeves’ ambidextrous nunchuck skills
Yesterday brought a brand new full-length trailer of the hotly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves once more putting on his finest threads to beat, bludgeon, and maim anyone that gets in his path. As you’d expect from one of the most popular and stylish action franchises of...
As ‘Wakanda Forever’ begins to hit cinemas worldwide, ‘Black Panther’ fans are rallying around Angela Bassett’s Oscar campaign
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett is receiving mountains of praise from international Marvel fans who already watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Her performance was powerful throughout the whole movie and it’s prompted some fans to campaign for the actress’ nomination in the 2023 Academy Awards.
Is Ironheart getting their own movie or series?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The biggest newcomer in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams, with her stealing almost every scene she’s in and promising a return to the Iron Man-like origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thorn’s...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
Studio Ghibli trading Princess Mononoke for Leia with incoming Star Wars collaboration
Details are scant at this time but the latest tweet from Studio Ghibli‘s official Twitter seems to indicate that the powerhouse Japanese anime studio has a collaboration with Disney’s Lucasfilm in the works. This would mark the first time the two icons of modern pop culture have combined forces.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever incites incites immediate backlash with big twist, and a dark Disney Plus series is previewed
Warning: This article contains implied spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out there in the world, it’s becoming impossible to avoid spoilers… Still, the following article doesn’t feature any explicit details about the Marvel blockbuster, although anyone who’s particularly fearful of picking up any kind of hint at the sequel’s content should proceed with caution. For everyone else, stick around as we unpack the instant backlash that the sequel has incited on social media, as well as reveal the surprising twist that was always part of the movie, even prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Star Wars fans remember the Disney Plus series Lucasfilm wants us to forget as a Mando vs. Jedi duel is dreamed
How you doing this Saturday, Star Wars fans? Enjoying the first-ever entry in the franchise to come from Studio Ghibli that just started streaming today? Yes, while Disney Plus drops a fun new addition to the saga — starring Grogu, no less — those with long memories are recalling the TV series that Lucasfilm seemingly wants us to forget about. Elsewhere in the galaxy, theorists are pondering whether Din Djarin could best a Jedi in a lightsaber fight.
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings
Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
How do you pronounce Namor? ‘Black Panther 2’ villain’s name explained
The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a new villain on Marvel fans’ minds, and his backstory isn’t as well-known as the likes of Doctor Doom and the Green Goblin. Namor the Submariner made his debut with Wakanda Forever‘s November premier, sauntering onto screens with a fresh...
Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
Even one of the most influential supernatural thrillers ever made isn’t immune from criticism, unjust or not
Despite bombing at the box office after failing to recoup its $18 million budget at the domestic box office, 1987’s supernatural thriller Angel Heart must have done plenty of things right for Christopher Nolan to lavish high praise on the cult classic, which he credited as a huge influence on his approach to breakthrough feature Memento.
HBO Max head hints a ‘Harry Potter’ original series could be on the cards
Following the abject failure of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Wizarding World is in dire need of some new content. Well, Warner Bros. seems to think so, anyway. Honestly, it appears that the Harry Potter fandom is happy to just keep on rewatching the original eight movies over and over, if the negative reactions to studio chief David Zaslav’s promise that he wants to return to Hogwarts are anything to go by.
