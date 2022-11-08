Read full article on original website
2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
BPD investigating officers’ use of force against teen suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force — including multiple baton strikes — by officers who took two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody last month. As with all incidents involving use of force by officers, an investigation began immediately after the Oct. 23 incident, which […]
Highway 99 nighttime closure for falsework
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 are scheduled to be closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 17. According to the Thomas Road Improvement Program, the closure is needed for the installation of falsework. Only one direction at a […]
Family of Bakersfield hit-and-run fatality victim wants answers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a call Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. That pedestrian was 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi, pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Fanucchi was crossing westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway outside of a crosswalk […]
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
BPD announces use of force investigation following viral video
Following the release of a viral video depicting what some are calling "excessive force," the Bakersfield Police Department announced that there is an ongoing investigation regarding the incident.
80k fentanyl pills seized, 6 arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs while serving a search warrant in South Bakersfield Monday night. Around 9:50 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Springfield Avenue between Marcy Street and Walton Drive, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials. During […]
A man has been shot in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting occurred Friday night in Ivanhoe where a man was found with gunshot wounds according to the Tulare County Sheriffs Department. Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 P.M. about a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. Once they arrived on the scene where […]
Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter gets 20 years, four months
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing his mother was in danger from a drug cartel, Brandon Clark, high on methamphetamine and armed with an assault rifle, blasted his way into Bakersfield Heart Hospital five years ago. Clark, whose mother worked as a nurse at the facility, prowled the hallways, frightening patients and staff. Upon leaving the […]
BPD investigating after video of officers using force during arrest goes viral
A video of the arrest taken from a neighbor's Ring camera has been viewed nearly 40,000 times on TikTok.
DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
Hwy 99 opened after semi v. vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a semi-truck and vehicle temporarily delayed motorists on southbound Highway 99 Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported to the crash site around 7:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 just north of Norris Road. Both vehicles blocked...
Delano PD investigating a suspicious death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department. Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
Man sentenced to 20 years, four months for Heart Hospital shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man who broke into Bakersfield Heart Hospital by shooting at its entrance doors and pointed firearms at several people in 2017, was sentenced to 20 years, four months in prison, according to court records. Brandon Clark, 49 was found guilty on multiple charges including...
Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association to hold clothing drive Sunday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association will hold its annual winter clothing drive on Sunday benefiting The Open Door Network. Coats, shoes, blankets, fleeces, undergarments and hygiene items for adults and children will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sikh Temple at 2400 South P St.
4 clerks at Delano businesses arrested, cited for selling alcohol to minors in operation
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four clerks at businesses in the Delano area were arrested, cited and are due to appear in court for selling alcohol to a person under 21, called citation B&P 25658(a), according to the Delano Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 5, agents from the California Alcohol...
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
Pair arrested on burglary charges
On Oct. 28, officers were contacted by a local resident who stated that two males had broken into his home and stole several items including firearms, a safe and clothing. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage of the two subjects in his residence stealing items. Detectives and patrol...
