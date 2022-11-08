Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
A-Light Luminaires Recognized in 2022 GRANDS PRIX DU DESIGN Awards
A-Light is pleased to announce its Relay and Absorb I luminaires have received 2022 GRANDS PRIX DU DESIGN Awards in the 15th edition of the competition. Relay is a PLATINUM winner in the Industrial Design/Lighting Fixture-Indoor category. And Absorb I received GOLD CERTIFICATION in both the Lighting Fixture-Indoor and Product-Acoustic categories.
retrofitmagazine.com
Karndean Designflooring BIM Objects Now Accessible on bimstore, Online Digital Library
Karndean Designflooring BIM objects are now hosted on bimstore, a free online tool that provides specifiers with high-quality manufacturer BIM content ready for specification, and through a digital library on the Karndean Designflooring Commercial website. bimstore is completely free to use, including viewing and downloading, and provides files built to...
retrofitmagazine.com
LED Cylinder Series Is Now Available for Harsh Environments
DMF Lighting has announced its DCC series of LED surface-, wall-, and stem-mount cylinders are now IP65 Rated. The DCC Cylinder series, which provides a level of flexibility and customization with a choice of over 1 million configurations, is now available for outdoor applications and other harsh environments. Featuring the...
retrofitmagazine.com
LEDVANCE to Open Eastern Distribution Center
LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA general lighting products in the U.S. and Canada, announced the company is opening an Eastern Distribution Center (EDC) in Easton, Pa., to service the eastern U.S. region. The EDC will start supporting pilot customers this December with full rollout in early 2023. This will enable quicker delivery times into the region, having stock available for local and New York City pickups, and better control of inbound container processes from the port.
retrofitmagazine.com
Remove Heat and Odors from Garages, Workshops and Other Detached Buildings
Solatube International Inc. has introduced its newest residential product, the powered garage fan with Comfort Control remote. The Solatube garage fan is an eco-friendly solution to removing heat and odors from garages, man caves, workshops and other detached buildings. Designed to increase energy efficiency, the remote-controlled system lets homeowners easily turn the fan on and off and set customized temperature controls.
retrofitmagazine.com
AISC Releases Buy Clean Guidance for Structural Steel
Hot-rolled structural steel is the greenest structural material on the market, thanks to its unsurpassed recycled content and ability to be recycled into new steel, over and over again, with no loss of properties. It’s an obvious choice for the Buy Clean movement, which advocates for environmental properties that encourage...
retrofitmagazine.com
Give the Gift of Water Pump Pliers
The KNIPEX Cobra is one of the most popular products from the Wuppertal-based tool manufacturer. This year the smallest Cobra, the Cobra XS, is available in a limited-edition holiday ornament (part number 87 00 100 XMAS) making it the perfect gift for tool enthusiasts!. The festive metal ornament features white...
retrofitmagazine.com
Sconces, Chandeliers Made from Marine Algae
Multi-talented Nina Edwards Anker’s award-winning nea studio specializes in architecture and interiors. nea studio’s reigning philosophy is always guided by fusing eco-responsibility with beauty, both equally important. In the most recent incarnation of this philosophy, nea studio created stunning sconces and chandeliers made from locally sourced chlorophyta, a.k.a marine algae, a translucent and renewable material.
retrofitmagazine.com
Tankless Water Heater Features Built-in Pump
Rinnai America Corporation has launched the RE Series Tankless Water Heater, a non-condensing unit with a built-in pump, featuring Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation. Rinnai raises the bar with a new line of advanced non-condensing tankless water heaters unlike anything else on the market, delivering a level of installation ease, as well as enhanced serviceability, reliability and usability.
retrofitmagazine.com
PRO Series Bundles Make Heaters Easier to Install
Marley Engineered Products is now offering its QMark MUH unit heater and Berko HUHAA unit heater in ready-to-install PRO Series bundles that include the most commonly ordered safety, installation and control components to make heating any space effortless. The MUH-Pro+ and HUHAA Pro+ Series bundles, which include the SmartSeries Plus...
retrofitmagazine.com
MSI Named One of the Fastest-growing Private Companies in Orange County, Calif.
M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is pleased to be named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Orange County, Calif., by The Orange County Business Journal. As a private, family-owned business, revenue has steadily increased company-wide to a forecast $3.0 billion for 2022.
Comments / 0