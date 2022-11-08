LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA general lighting products in the U.S. and Canada, announced the company is opening an Eastern Distribution Center (EDC) in Easton, Pa., to service the eastern U.S. region. The EDC will start supporting pilot customers this December with full rollout in early 2023. This will enable quicker delivery times into the region, having stock available for local and New York City pickups, and better control of inbound container processes from the port.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO