Paldean Tauros Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on the horizon. This month, on November 18, Scarlet and Violet will be in the hands of aspiring champions all over. However, it’s the leaking period. Players who want to avoid spoilers should be wary and heed the advice here. For those who want to avoid spoilers, stay away from any piece that has the word “leak” in it. For those who are still reading this, Tauros is back and with new forms–possibly as many as three of them. This piece will go over the details of Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet.
Lechonk Female Evolution Oinkologne Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once the floodgates are opened there’s no chance of holding the leaks back. With review copies of the games’ out-and-about, leaks for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be swarming in until the game’s release. One of those leaks includes a potential leak of the Lechonk female evolution Oinkologne.
Pokemon Tyranitar New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Tyranitar and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Pokemon Go players think Gold PokeStops could finally solve big problem
Pokemon Go players in rural areas don’t have the same experience as those in the inner cities, with limited PokeStop and Gym opportunities. However, this simple change using Gold PokeStops might be the answer. Gold PokeStops work in a very similar way to the originals, though they are different...
Strange Pokemon Go glitch shows wrong creatures hatching from eggs
A strange Pokemon Go glitch started showing Pokemon models overlapping eggs — including Pokemon that can’t currently be hatched. As many Pokemon Go trainers know, eggs are a great passive way for trainers to get rare or hard-to-find Pokemon with relatively little investment. While there are only certain...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Final Trailer With Two New Pokemon Reveals
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has dropped a final trailer ahead of the games' release, showcasing two new Pokemon. The trailer, set to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" (which will also appear in the new Pokemon games) revealed two strange new Pokemon called "Great Tusks" and "Iron Treads" which both appear to be different forms of Donphan. Likely, each Pokemon relates to the Past vs. Future themes of the new Pokemon games – Great Tusks Donphan clearly looks like a prehistoric Donphan, while Iron Treads Donphan looks to be a futuristic version of the Pokemon. You can see both below:
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Comparison: PS5 vs. PS4 vs. PS4 Pro
The long-awaited follow up to the stellar God of War (2018) is almost here, and there are a lot of ways to play the game. God of War Ragnarok will be launching simultaneously on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. So whether you're up to date with a PS5 and want to see how Sony Santa Monica has utilized that extra hardware, or if you're still rocking a base model PS4 or even a PS4 Pro, this video should give you an idea as to what you're visually in for. Make sure to sound off in the comments how you'll be enjoying God of War Ragnarok!
Harvestella review: A blend of genres that are better left alone
Harvestella combines adorable life sims with gripping RPG elements but manages to create a complicated and busy experience that never seems to find its sweet spot. As Square Enix’s first fully-fledged farming simulator, Harvestella boasts a cross between the ever-popular life sim and the thrilling tropes of an RPG. Its Rune Factory animated style and fantasy atmosphere complement a monster-filled dungeon and faerie-enhabited farm fantastically, but it just fails to truly capture that perfect mix of each genre.
What are Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
All the evidence emerging from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks
God of War Ragnarok: The First 17 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
God of War Ragnarok is here! Check out the gripping opening moment of the brand new adventure. Captured in Favor Resolution mode on PS5. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök, the brutal and epic sequel in the action franchise.
Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Is Back In Stock
Pokemon Trading Card Games Sword & Shield Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection is officially out in the wild, but getting your hands on one for the $119.99 list price has been difficult. However, you can grab it here at Walmart at the regular price (one cent cheaper in fact!) if you hurry. It was sold out here on Amazon, here at Best Buy, and here at GameStop at the time of writing, but may return. It's also available here on eBay for around $170.
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more
Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4. The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers...
JGOD reveals “zero recoil” M4 loadout pros use to dominate in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 expert JGOD has unveiled a long-range “no recoil” M4 build endorsed by Call of Duty pros. Dominating your opponents in Modern Warfare 2 requires a lot of skill, but it’s also significantly easier when you’re equipped with a top-tier loadout. Anyone can create...
Pokemon fans think 'Paradox' forms are two new Donphan evolutions
Great Tusk and Iron Treads could be related to a creature we know well
Pokemon Donphan Forms Revealed as Great Tusk and Iron Treads
In the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, two brand new forms for Donphan were revealed. It looks like they will be version-exclusive Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet. One looking much more like it is from the past and the other from the future. This seems to line up with the box legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Here is the latest on the new Pokemon Donphan Forms, Great Tusk and Iron Treads.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries, explained
Koraidon and Miraidon are the new Gen 9 Legendary Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, and they'll change the way you explore the expansive Paldea region
Pokemon Go Reveals Team Go Rocket Takeover and New Shiny Pokemon
Team Go Rocket is up to its old tricks again, and Pokemon Go players will have to stop them! Starting next week, the Team Go Rocket Takeover will begin in the game, and players will have the chance to take part in a new Special Research story. Completing the story will give players a Super Rocket Radar, which they can then use to track down Giovanni and his Shadow Mewtwo. Team Go Rocket leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo will all have different Shadow Pokemon this time, and Rocket Grunts will be using Pokemon that have never been available as Shadow Pokemon!
Best Skills to unlock early in God of War Ragnarok
While every Skill is valuable in its own right in God of War Ragnarok, some are more crucial than others early on. Here are the essential picks we recommend you unlock as early as possible. Much like the 2018 reboot, Ragnarok gives Kratos a vast assortment of Skills to unlock...
