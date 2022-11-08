Read full article on original website
Related
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Outline Next Steps for Increased Sales Tax
The Board of Supervisors is pleased that Pittsylvania County voters approved the 1% sales tax increase for school capital projects. Unofficial results show that the referendum passed with about 52% of voters approving the 1% tax increase effective for 19 years. “This tax by choice is a great victory that...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council OKs new White Mill agreement
Danville leaders have approved a new agreement with developers of the White Mill. Earlier this year, Danville City Council approved a moral obligation to cover a $26.5 million loan to build commercial space on the first floor of the former Mill, and develop 84,000 square feet of parking on the lower level. It would also pay for exterior improvements to the upper three floors of the eastern third of the building.
wakg.com
2022 Danville Election Results
The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
wakg.com
Unemployment Rates Improved Across the Southside in September
Unemployment rates improved across the southside in September according to the latest numbers from the Virginia Employment Commission. In Danville the unemployment rated improved from 5.3% in August to 4.5%, while in Pittsylvania County rate went from 3.2% to 2.6%. In Halifax County the rate improved from 4.0% to 3.2%....
Roanoke City Council Election Results
Member City Council – Special (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics Candidate Votes Percent Luke W. Priddy (D) 13,749 55.50% M. E. “Peg” McGuire (R) 10,906 44.02% Write In 120 0.48% Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:57 PM Member City Council (ROANOKE CITY) 22 precincts of 23 reporting For information on […]
Projected Danville City Council election results
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is projecting Alonzo Jones, Bryant Hood, Gary Miller and James Buckner to win the Danville City Council race. Click here to view all election results.
WDBJ7.com
Danville saw increase in voter turnout on Election Day
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents voted in the 5th Congressional race, a city council race and a school board race Tuesday. The general registrar for the city of Danville said the city was expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday, double the turnout of the May primary election.
Franklin News Post
What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?
With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results. Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
cardinalnews.org
Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Mental health services to expand in Martinsville and Henry County. The Harvest Foundation has made a $685,993 grant to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow its telepsychiatry...
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
wallstreetwindow.com
Ruffin Fire Department Set to Receive $1.3 Million for New Sub-Station In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Wentworth, NC (November 10, 2022) – North Carolina State Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance, Mike Causey, in partnership with NC House Representative Reece Pyrtle presented the Ruffin Fire Department with a check for the building of a new sub-station. In total, the fire department will receive $1.3 million for capital improvements to better protect the Ruffin community. Ruffin Fire Department leadership received the first installment on November 4, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum is approved
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum passed by around 900 votes on Election Day. The referendum lost by 14 votes last year, but the Vote Yes to PCS campaign began earlier this year. It was also announced at the school board meeting Tuesday...
wakg.com
Danville Awarded $30 Million in Federal Tax Credits
The Danville, Virginia Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants. The tax credits will be used to attract private investment capital for real...
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WDBJ7.com
Burlington Coat Factory opens at Tanglewood Mall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors on Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
Danville business owner helping teach computer skills to the formerly incarcerated
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Steve Barrow, the owner of Hammer Hill Computers, has a passion for helping people. When he opened his computer repair and sales shop in Danville he also began offering computer classes. He said he quickly learned that people who were formerly incarcerated were in need of his help the most. “The […]
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSLS
Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-581S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on I-581S near the Peters Creek exit is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at the 4 mile marker and has closed the south left lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp.
