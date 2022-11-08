Danville leaders have approved a new agreement with developers of the White Mill. Earlier this year, Danville City Council approved a moral obligation to cover a $26.5 million loan to build commercial space on the first floor of the former Mill, and develop 84,000 square feet of parking on the lower level. It would also pay for exterior improvements to the upper three floors of the eastern third of the building.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO