clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the INSEAD MBA Class of 2023
Whether you matriculate in January or August, in Fontainebleau or Singapore, INSEAD offers an intense and international MBA program. In this edition of Real Humans of MBA Students, we meet some new members of the INSEAD MBA class graduating in July of 2023. Typically, INSEAD enrolls ~1,000 MBA students in...
clearadmit.com
Fridays from the Frontline: Veterans Pivot Career Paths at NYU Stern
In this edition of Fridays from the Frontline, NYU Stern Military Veterans Club Co-presidents Thomas Dunn (MBA ‘23) and Constantine Filipos (MBA ‘23) reflect on their transition from the Military to Stern. From the Corps to Consulting. Constantine: I served seven years on active duty as a Marine...
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of the Boston College Carroll MBA Class of 2024
We welcome some new students of the Boston College Carroll School of Management MBA Class of 2024 to this installment of Real Humans: MBA Students. Seventy-six students matriculated into the Carroll MBA program in the fall of 2022. Thirty-five percent are women and 24 percent are international. Eighteen percent of U.S. students identify as African-American, Hispanic, Asian, or Native American.
