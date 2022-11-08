OSU star creates co-branded Eskimo Joe’s shirt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State star football player has landed the first NIL partnership with a Stillwater staple.
OSU star quarterback Spencer Sanders has a unique NIL partnership with Stillwater’s Eskimo Joe’s.
“Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”OSSAA releases name, image, likeness guidelines for high school student athletes
Sanders will meet fans and sign autographs at the restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
