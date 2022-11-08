OSU star creates co-branded Eskimo Joe’s shirt

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State star football player has landed the first NIL partnership with a Stillwater staple.

OSU star quarterback Spencer Sanders has a unique NIL partnership with Stillwater’s Eskimo Joe’s.

“Spencer reached out to us because he wanted to create a shirt for his family and friends,” said Stan Clark, CEO of Eskimo Joe’s. “He was so genuine, gracious, humble and unassuming that we ultimately decided to go all-in to create a full-blown, co-branded Eskimo Joe’s, OSU and Spencer Sanders shirt featuring Spencer with Pete and Joe.”

Sanders will meet fans and sign autographs at the restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The first 100 fans will receive an 8X10 commemorative print.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.