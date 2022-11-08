Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary hosts turkey dinner for veterans
The Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary honored veterans by hosting a turkey dinner Friday evening. This dinner was to honor those who served and protected our country and to celebrate those who are currently serving. The meal was free to those with a military I.D and fifteen dollars for those who were non-veterans.
WDIO-TV
Packed house at the Veterans Day program at the American Legion Post 71 in West Duluth
Plenty of patriotic music helped people celebrate Veterans Day on Friday at the American Legion Post 71 in West Duluth. The keynote speaker was retired Brigadier General Ron Hein, who shared some facts and even did a quiz with the room to help raise awareness about veterans and service to country.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore
The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
WDIO-TV
Moose Lake/Willow River football falls in state quarterfinals to Barnesville
On Thursday Moose Lake/Willow River football dropped their Class AA state quarterfinal game 21-0 to Barnesville at St. Cloud Tech. The Rebels were riding their 16th section title in program history. They finish their season 9-2. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Compensation for Camp Lejeune Victims, Some May Be...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Salvation Army continues to serve the community with your support
The Duluth Salvation Army serves so many with food, shelter, and care. One of those people is Chevella Korkalo. She was working six days a week as a housekeeper to pay the rent for her family. But then carbon monoxide forced them out of their apartment. She started searching for...
WDIO-TV
Coats 4 Kids will be giving away free winter coats Thursday, Friday
As cold weather enters the region, the Salvation Army will be giving away 1,231 winter coats on Thursday and Friday. The coats were donated as part of the Coats 4 Kids drive this year and were then all cleaned by City Laundering Company. With sizes varying from infant to adult,...
WDIO-TV
Northlanders put pen to paper signing collegiate NLIs
It was a big day in the Northland for some student-athletes as they signed on the dotted line for the next chapter of their athletic careers. At Cloquet high school, it was a perfect day for Karson Patten to commit to his future, signing his national letter of intent to play collegiate golf for Minnesota State Mankato.
WDIO-TV
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich
Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the city council, and was endorsed by many of the...
WDIO-TV
State Football: Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to state semifinals
On Friday 11-0 Deer River football entered their fourth straight state stage, looking for their first semi-final berth in that span, as they were taking on Mahnomen/Waubun. Deer River was down 14-0 in the second quarter before a blocked punt from Curtis Thompson got the Warriors on the board. Deer...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East, Superior celebrate collegiate commitments with signing days
Four Greyhounds and two Spartans were honored Wednesday as Duluth East and Superior held signing days. Among those announcing their collegiate commitments was Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland who’s taking his baseball career to the Division I joining the Minnesota Gophers. “Obviously it’s a great feeling,” Sutherland shared. “It’s...
WDIO-TV
Fire damages building in Hibbing
A fire broke out in a supply building in Hibbing. Around 9p.m. Friday evening, crews responded to a report of a fire on the 1800th block of 3rd avenue east in Hibbing. The blaze took over the Yoder Building Supply store. Over half a dozen Iron Range fire departments responded to the call and arrived on a scene of heavy smoke and flames. There were no injuries reported as of 10:30p.m. Friday night.
WDIO-TV
Incumbents face off for MN House District 7A: Republican Spencer Igo comes out on top
After redistricting was complete, the voters will decide between two incumbents for Minnesota House District 7A, Democrat Julie Sandstede and Republican Spencer Igo. The voters have chosen Igo to move forward. Igo is from Grand Rapids, and has worked as a Field Representative for Congressman Pete Stauber. He supports legacy...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown approvals an increase in sales tax
On Tuesday, October 8th, Hermantown residents had a question on their ballots that would support an increase in recreation initiatives, and voters approved more funding for the future of recreation activities. It means a half percent sales tax to pay for an improved trail system, upgrades to Fichtner Park, and...
WDIO-TV
Superior voters support marijuana legalization
Superior voters have spoken, and the majority support legalizing marijuana. On the ballot this Midterm Election, the City of Superior asked an advisory referendum question to gauge residents’ opinions on legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults. The question asked: “Should marijuana be legalized for adults over the age of...
WDIO-TV
Authorities say body recovered could be missing Carlton man
A body has been recovered from Rat Lake near McGregor in Aitkin County, according to a release sent on Friday from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the body is presumed to be that of Lucas Dudden. Dudden had been missing from Carlton County since October 25. The...
Comments / 0