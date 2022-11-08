ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary hosts turkey dinner for veterans

The Cloquet American Legion Auxiliary honored veterans by hosting a turkey dinner Friday evening. This dinner was to honor those who served and protected our country and to celebrate those who are currently serving. The meal was free to those with a military I.D and fifteen dollars for those who were non-veterans.
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore

The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WDIO-TV

Coats 4 Kids will be giving away free winter coats Thursday, Friday

As cold weather enters the region, the Salvation Army will be giving away 1,231 winter coats on Thursday and Friday. The coats were donated as part of the Coats 4 Kids drive this year and were then all cleaned by City Laundering Company. With sizes varying from infant to adult,...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Northlanders put pen to paper signing collegiate NLIs

It was a big day in the Northland for some student-athletes as they signed on the dotted line for the next chapter of their athletic careers. At Cloquet high school, it was a perfect day for Karson Patten to commit to his future, signing his national letter of intent to play collegiate golf for Minnesota State Mankato.
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich

Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the city council, and was endorsed by many of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Duluth East, Superior celebrate collegiate commitments with signing days

Four Greyhounds and two Spartans were honored Wednesday as Duluth East and Superior held signing days. Among those announcing their collegiate commitments was Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland who’s taking his baseball career to the Division I joining the Minnesota Gophers. “Obviously it’s a great feeling,” Sutherland shared. “It’s...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Fire damages building in Hibbing

A fire broke out in a supply building in Hibbing. Around 9p.m. Friday evening, crews responded to a report of a fire on the 1800th block of 3rd avenue east in Hibbing. The blaze took over the Yoder Building Supply store. Over half a dozen Iron Range fire departments responded to the call and arrived on a scene of heavy smoke and flames. There were no injuries reported as of 10:30p.m. Friday night.
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Hermantown approvals an increase in sales tax

On Tuesday, October 8th, Hermantown residents had a question on their ballots that would support an increase in recreation initiatives, and voters approved more funding for the future of recreation activities. It means a half percent sales tax to pay for an improved trail system, upgrades to Fichtner Park, and...
HERMANTOWN, MN
WDIO-TV

Superior voters support marijuana legalization

Superior voters have spoken, and the majority support legalizing marijuana. On the ballot this Midterm Election, the City of Superior asked an advisory referendum question to gauge residents’ opinions on legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults. The question asked: “Should marijuana be legalized for adults over the age of...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Authorities say body recovered could be missing Carlton man

A body has been recovered from Rat Lake near McGregor in Aitkin County, according to a release sent on Friday from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the body is presumed to be that of Lucas Dudden. Dudden had been missing from Carlton County since October 25. The...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy