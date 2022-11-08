Read full article on original website
5 Times Joe Rogan Mentioned Montana
Joe Rogan is a man who loves hunting, fishing and pretty much anything badass, so naturally he has an appreciation for Montana. Here's 5 times he mentioned the treasure state:. The Montana landscape is beautiful but almost alien, there's no people anywhere out there. It's really, really strange and that takes a little while to sort of accept when you first arrive there. It's like you gotta kinda settle in to the idea that, you know 'hey, this is the Missouri River and this is like a crazy part of the country.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Has Montana Ever Had a Powerball Jackpot Winner?
Well, it happened again. I found myself having to get out of bed and get ready for work instead of driving to Helena to collect my Powerball winnings. Kind of bummed out about the whole thing, but as they say "you can try and fail, but don't fail to try." So fingers crossed my numbers will be drawn next time.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours
Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Electric Vehicles Can Handle Montana Better Than You Think
A friend of mine recently bought an electric vehicle. He is from Montana but currently lives in Seattle. I had a ton of questions but the first one I asked was, "How does it handle in the snow?" His reply was, "Awesome!" Since he doesn't live in Montana anymore, I was a bit skeptical knowing that when it snows just a little bit in Seattle the entire city shuts down. But he is a Montana boy, so he knows snow. As we continued to talk he told me about his trips going skiing in Whistler, BC and that his car is fantastic in the snow, better than a 4-wheel drive truck that he used to own.
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
My Unspoken Montana Hunting Rules You Need To Know and Pass On
Hunting in Montana is not only a right but a privilege. At least that's what I was taught from a young age. It's one you definitely shouldn't disrespect or take for granted. Here are some unspoken rules I want to share. Respect Landowners: If you are lucky enough to hunt...
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
Why I Don’t Regret Moving To Montana
Even as we continue to cover the migrations from the west coasters to the Treasure State, it's hard to argue against the assets Montana has to offer residents, whether you've lived here your whole life or you just got your "Montana Card." What does Montana have that other states don't? Well, I'm happy you asked.
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
What NOT To Do After the 2022 Montana Election
Are you ready for election season to just be over already? Whether you're reading this before or after the November 8th General Election in Montana, I get that red and blue dogs bark all year long, and that it only gets louder during election season. As we've covered before, it's a good idea to keep your cool no matter who you voted/are voting for. But thanks to everyone getting a dais on social media, even the most cool-headed of voters can get overzealously preachy, snobby, or even angry at election results to the point of believing in wild conspiracy theories.
Montana Cooking: Cookbooks and Recipes from Montana Authors
From award winning restaurant chefs to rural ranch cooks, Montana authors have written some fantastic cookbooks. Montana is full of exceptionally talented chefs, including James Beard Award winners and nominees. But we're also home to a vast number of home recipe creators, and those who carry on many generations of hearty, Montana traditions. It's really the best of both worlds. The modern and the old-school. Experimental and traditional.
This Is When Western Montana Ski Areas Will Open in 2022
Snow is here which means skiing and snowboarding adventures are not far behind! The focus lately has been on roads and plowing and safety and wrecks, but let's focus on the fun! When we get snow in the valleys that can also mean that the powder is beckoning us to hit the mountains for an adventure. For those who ski and board, it is time to listen to the mountains!
Chief IRS Investigator Details Recent Montana Convictions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division just released its 2022 annual report, and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News about specific cases related to Montana. Tsui referenced the 2022 annual report with some impressive...
The Only State With This Employment Law Is Montana. Very Useful.
The minimum wage vs the cost of living in Montana is a pretty far gap, but at least you can't fired for no reason here. And we are the only state with that right. Did you know in all other 49 states you can be let go from your job without any cause? Imagine showing up to work and your boss hands you your walking papers with no explanation. It's a reality many hard working folks across the U.S have faced and will continue to face.
Did You Know The Beatles Covered a Song By a Montanan?
The Beatles are maybe the most written-about band in all of music, but not everyone knows their Montana connection. Here's the original 1959 song "Hippy Hippy Shake" by Chan Romero from Billings. There's such an energy to this rock and roll song. Typical of that era, the lyrics are about...
