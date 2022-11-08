Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Join Wiregrass 2-1-1 for fall fun!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 is gearing up to host a new event this holiday season. The Car Show and Kid’s Fall Festival is a family friendly event that anyone can enjoy. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center on Saturday, November...
wdhn.com
Demolition derby at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– It’s Saturday at the National Peanut Festival, and you know what that means Wiregrass! The Demolition Derby!. The derby will start at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It will be held at the Bank Plus Arena. Gates are open from 10:00 a.m. to...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Register now for Wiregrass Toys for Tots
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Time is ticking away to sign your child up for the Wiregrass’ 16th annual Toys for Tots program. Parents have until November 17th to register. The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 area organizations partner to put a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning.
wtvy.com
Veterans Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No matter rain or shine, November 11, is still a national holiday that is celebrated well in the Wiregrass!. The Wiregrass has a heavy military presence which lends itself to hosting many Veterans Day celebrations year after year. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate...
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
wtvy.com
City lays wreath for veterans
Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. Talking National Peanut Festival- Justin's Caricature part 2. National Peanut Festival Treasurer Tony Ellison joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the 2022 event heading into its final days. Talking the Pig Races at the 2022 NPF. Updated: 7 hours...
wdhn.com
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
wdhn.com
Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. While security has been increased, police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying:. We have no reason...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
wdhn.com
NEW VIDEO: Deadly Dothan parade shooting, 1 dead, police search for 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)- Police have confirmed that one is dead and two are wanted for questioning following a deadly shooting at the Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan. According to a DPD press release, Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, of Dothan, was shot in the torso during a fight. Fluellen was taken...
wtvy.com
New interim superintendent appointed
You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Murder suspect Coley McCraney seeks bond release from jail. Updated: 3 hours ago. News 4's Ken...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
wdhn.com
Devastating Dothan fire ruled an accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A fire that caused major damage to a Dothan home Wednesday evening has been officially ruled an accident. According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge, the fire has been ruled accidental due to an electrical issue. There was significant damage throughout the home. Around 5:00...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Long signs with ESCC
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- G.W. Long’s Emma Claire Long has signed to play volleyball with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
wtvy.com
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
wtvy.com
Daleville names interim superintendent
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
wtvy.com
Tigers ready for second round tango
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Tigers take on Sweet Water in the second round of the playoffs. The last time these two met was in the second round of the 2015 playoffs. A year Elba won it’s last state championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the...
