Priddy ISD Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer resign, investigation ongoing
Priddy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Adrianne Burden, and Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dudley, resigned during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Brownwood News received information Thursday morning that arrests of the two school officials were made. Brownwood News contacted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office who stated that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity led to the resignations.
LCRA awards $20,004 grant for upgrades to Brownwood Art Center
A $20,004 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority will help the Brownwood Art Center upgrade its heating and cooling systems, making the center’s gallery and classrooms more comfortable while also better protecting the center’s art collections. The Community Development Partnership Program grant will be paired with $5,001...
DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou
Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
Weekly COVID Report for Brown County
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Brigadier General Dr. Dan Locker, the Late Lt. Colonel Bob Turner Honored
Two Central Texas military veterans were honored today in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and the local American Legion Post 196. Brigadier General Dr. Dan L. Locker of Brownwood, and the late Lt. Colonel Robert R. (Bob) Turner of Voss were the honorees. The event, which is usually held in the Veterans Memorial Park, was moved inside to the VFW Hall, because of inclement weather.
Public Health Emergency Preparedness announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
Court Records 11/10/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from November 4 through November 9:. Clayton Matthew Giles and Kaitlynn Taylor Mitchell. Jeffrey David Robertson and Adrienne Michelle Hall. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District...
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Downtown: A Followup
On Sunday I wrote a column about Downtown Brownwood that went a little bit viral. That column was titled You Have it All Wrong and it was about how some people with an axe to grind, and possibly some other problems, were spreading the demonstrably false idea that the only new businesses going into downtown are bars and alcohol establishments. You can find that article archived in my “columns” section here in the Brownwood News. Do read it, because it is preface to today’s word.
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
FINAL Unofficial Brown County Election Results
With all precincts report, as of 9:26 pm Tuesday, the following results are unofficial until canvassed in the near future. Brownwood ISD Place 7 was won by Justin Posey. 12,311 of 22,251 registered voters turned out in Brown County or 55.33% for this election.
Brownwood Veterans Day Program to Move Indoors Friday Morning
Due to the expected arrival of a strong cold front Thursday night, the annual Veterans Day Program in Brownwood on Friday morning, November 11, is being moved indoors to the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F Austin Drive, two blocks west of the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, on the corner of Crockett and Stephen F Austin.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 8
On Monday, November 7, Deputy Byron Langley and Deputy Chris Williamson were called to the Brown County Law Enforcement Center. This was to take a report of theft. The victim reported a stolen wedding ring. The wedding ring was stolen from his residence by an unnamed suspect. On Monday, November...
Jackie E. Hammonds, 84, of Coleman
Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. A private interment will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. He was...
Bevra A. Williams, 64, of Early
Bevra A. Williams, age 64, of Early, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from a vicious bout with cancer. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Greenleaf Cemetery (2615 US-377, Brownwood, Texas 76801), officiated by Bill Slaymaker. Bevra was born on July...
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood
Brian Kelly Riddle 48, of Brownwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Monday November 14, 2022 at 11am at Brownwood Funeral Home. Brian was born June 9, 1974 in Midland, TX to parents Cheryle and Mark Riddle....
Lions Claim Bi-District Championship in Runaway
ODESSA – It was no contest. From start to finish, the Brownwood Lions were unstoppable on Thursday night as they defeated El Paso Irvin 63-0 to win another gold ball and the Bi-District Championship at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa. It’s the first Bi-District title for Brownwood since the 2019 season. Watch for complete stats and story later. Brownwood will play the winner of the Canyon and Burkburnett game which is Friday night.
Freeze Warning Issued for Brown County for Friday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 3:00 am until 8:00 am on Saturday, November 12 for Brown County and a large area of West Central Texas. The first freeze of the season may damage sensitive plants left unprotected. Temperatures are forecast to range between 29 and 32 degrees by early Saturday morning.
These Real Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Are Not Far From Abilene
There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should. When I was a kid, I...
Billy Hale, 95, of Goldthwaite
Billy Hale, 95 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in. Visitation is Friday, November 11, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 12, at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite...
