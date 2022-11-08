ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way

Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
Detroit Police are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
Light’N Up Cannabis Co. to gift 1K turkeys on Thanksgiving

MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Looking for a free Thanksgiving meal, and a chance to meet a former Detroit Red Wings star?. Light’N Up Cannabis Company is offering 1,000 turkeys to people in the Flint-area for the second year in a row. The veteran-owned cannabis company is providing...
Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
How Does Detroit Not Make the Top 10 for ‘Best Sports City’?

I'm not gonna sit here and say that I'm the biggest sports fan ever. Quite honestly, I'm probably not even the most "medium" sports fan around. But what I do know is that I enjoy watching sports. And I enjoy it enough to say that I am a little bit confused by the fact that Detroit, Michigan isn't in the top 10 when it comes to "2022's Best Sports Cities."
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
