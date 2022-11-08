Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way
Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
Flint and Genesee County Michigan Have Been Playing Uno Wrong All Along
Since we were toddlers, we've played some variation of Uno. Playing the game with friends was somewhat difficult at times because each family played differently. Most of the fun is creating your own rules and letting the curse words fly because of the shock & awe of mee-maw slamming you with a Draw 4 just before you were "going out."
CP Holiday Train Will Travel Through to Detroit After Three Years
Finally, after three years, the CP Holiday Train will once again pass through Detroit. Another level of normalcy will be returning to Detroit after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on its cross-continent tour. The trip has been canceled for three years due to the pandemic.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
Detroit Police are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
WNEM
Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
Gaylord Woman Missing for 3 Weeks After Disappearing in Sterling Heights
Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a woman from Gaylord that went missing a little over three weeks ago. Alexandria “Lexie” Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, went missing back on October 16. While Gorman is originally from Gaylord, Michigan, she disappeared while staying at a residence in Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Light’N Up Cannabis Co. to gift 1K turkeys on Thanksgiving
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Looking for a free Thanksgiving meal, and a chance to meet a former Detroit Red Wings star?. Light’N Up Cannabis Company is offering 1,000 turkeys to people in the Flint-area for the second year in a row. The veteran-owned cannabis company is providing...
abc12.com
Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
Genesee County proposal results show wins for veteran funding, Clio marijuana, Flint police
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Most local proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot in Genesee County have passed, according to unofficial results. The biggest proposal, a renewal tax for Genesee County Services for Veterans and their Dependents, met with overwhelming approval as more than 70% of voters in the county said yes.
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Saginaw’s Iron Dragon Pastries now open and accepting Thanksgiving pie orders
SAGINAW, MI — Iron Dragon Pastries is one of the newest small businesses to join the SVRC Marketplace. Iron Dragon Pastries opened in early November, offering pies, pasties, croissants and other baked goods. “Everyone’s been really supportive here,” General Manager Ben Okowit-Nagy said during the bakery’s second week in...
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
How Does Detroit Not Make the Top 10 for ‘Best Sports City’?
I'm not gonna sit here and say that I'm the biggest sports fan ever. Quite honestly, I'm probably not even the most "medium" sports fan around. But what I do know is that I enjoy watching sports. And I enjoy it enough to say that I am a little bit confused by the fact that Detroit, Michigan isn't in the top 10 when it comes to "2022's Best Sports Cities."
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
