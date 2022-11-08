North Myrtle Beach city manager won't be prosecuted over assault allegation

Read full article on original website
WMBF
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
WMBF
2 Horry County deputies resign after writing ‘false, misleading’ statements on warrants, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A citizen complaint led to the resignations of two Horry County deputies. Documents provided by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show Sgt. William McMeins Jr. and Deputy Michael Bryant resigned in May for writing false or misleading statements on warrants before presenting them to a judge.
2 former North Carolina detention center officers charged in death of inmate, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
WMBF
5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
WMBF
Sheriff: Arrests made after months-long investigation into break-ins, gun thefts in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody after a months-long investigation into vehicle break-ins and gun thefts in Florence County. According to the report, Ryan Kendrick Myers, 25, and Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, both of Florence, were arrested and charged this week for vehicle break-ins that occurred between Sept. 9 and Nov. 4.
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
WMBF
Marion County councilman, 5 others officially arrested in connection to criminal conspiracy case
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six men, including a Marion County councilman, were booked into jail in connection to a criminal conspiracy case. Authorities arrested councilman Oscar Foxworth, Leon Woodbury, Liston Dykes II, Alvin Hayes and Anthony Graves on Tuesday on charges of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.
WMBF
Troopers seeking suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Troopers were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Marion Road near Victoria Court. They said someone hit a pedestrian and drove away. The pedestrian was hurt, but...
WMBF
Horry County deputy sheriff named ‘Officer of the Year’
CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) - During its inaugural Officer of the Year Award ceremony, the Carolina Border Shields honored one of Horry County’s very own. Deputy Grainger Hendrick, a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, was the first recipient of the award, decided unanimously by the members of Carolina Border Shields, a non-profit group of 250 retired police officers.
U.S. Marshals serve warrant in Florence, arrest barricaded man
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday in Florence and arrested a barricaded man, according to the Florence Police Department. Law enforcement executed the warrant at the area of Cherokee Road where they apprehended a barricaded suspect, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nigel Glenn Wilson had warrants for assault and […]
WMBF
2 arrested in Florence County drug investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested two people Monday after executing a search warrant in the Franklin Drive area of Florence. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence was charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession with distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
Coastal Observer
Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents
Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
WMBF
Suspect in custody after standoff with Florence police, U.S. Marshals
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a Florence with Florence police and U.S. Marshals. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals on a warrant service on Cherokee Road near Lawton Drive. The warrant for the suspect, Nigee Glenn Wilson,...
wpde.com
Court hearing for Horry Co. daycare worker accused of 'slamming' toddler's head into mat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach daycare teacher arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child will have another hearing in court on Dec. 2. Katherine Coleman, 33, worked as a teacher at Ocean View TLC Preschool, a daycare associated with Ocean View Baptist Church. Coleman...
SCHP: Hit-and-run crash that injured 1 to be investigated in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday on Marion Road near Victoria Court, SCHP said. The make and model information of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is currently […]
WMBF
Florence County deputies execute a search warrant, make arrest in ongoing car break-ins, drug investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An arrest has been made in connection to a week-long investigation involving drugs and stolen weapons from car break-ins. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said FCSO executed a search warrant around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Franklin Drive where they recovered an undisclosed amount of drugs including cocaine.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
