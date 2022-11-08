Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
Related
WMBF
The magical world of princesses, knights, fairies, and more are heading to Myrtle Beach in the Mythical and Medieval Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Mythical & Medieval Fest is a Renaissance themed festival to raise money for Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams. Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is local non-profit in Myrtle Beach, SC that provides positive activities to children that have been abused, abandoned, or neglected and reside in group homes or shelters.
WMBF
Moving speech from WWII veteran highlights Veterans Day ceremony at Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cities across the Grand Strand are celebrating Veterans Day and honoring those who serve our country. In Myrtle Beach, the Military Appreciation Committee hosted the Veterans Day ceremony. At the event, friends and families recognized and honored veterans for fighting for our freedom. For some...
WMBF
Honoring Veterans by speaking with a WWII Veteran
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Halley Murrow had the honor of sitting down with a World War II veteran who will celebrate his 97th birthday this month. They talked about his service, the honor flight he just took part in, and what it means to him to have served our country.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire, Police Departments kicking off event to raise money for children
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments are making sure every child across the Grand Strand has their Christmas wishes come true. Both departments are participating in their annual Shop With A Hero. For every photo taken with a Myrtle Beach firefighter or police officer,...
WMBF
Over 1,000 golf balls dropped from helicopter in benefit for St. James High School band
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 1,000 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter in the Grand Strand on Saturday - all to benefit a good cause. The event was put on by boosters of the St. James High School band. Tickets for the golf balls were sold last month, with $2,000 going to the person whose ball landed close to the flag.
WMBF
Veterans gather at Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park to honor fallen soldiers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The City of Myrtle Beach shares a connection with Veterans serving as a home to the Air Force until the base closed in 1993. The site of the base is now known as the Market Common where the history of the base is still very much alive.
WMBF
‘Our veterans represent the best of America’: St. James High School pays tribute to veterans
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at St. James High School took time on Veterans Day to recognize those who have bravely fought for our country. The high school held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday that featured the school’s JROTC, the JROTC Color Guard, the SJHS wind ensemble and the SJHS chorale.
WMBF
It’s that time again to kickoff Angel Tree with the Salvation Army
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year. The Salvation Army of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee kicked off its Angel...
WMBF
Carolina native Scotty McCreery added to CCMF 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Earnest and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery will headline alongside Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. CCMF will take place June 8-11,...
WMBF
Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
WMBF
CCU students making, donating blankets to nonprofit organization
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Student organizations on college campuses often find ways to better the community,. For Coastal Carolina University students, it’s helping to keep others warm during the holiday season. Many students like CCU Junior, Jada Forbes, are spending their time in between classes and a part-time job,...
WMBF
5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
WMBF
HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools grant enhances safety across schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 School District leaders are now enhancing safety measures throughout schools. In October, the district received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. After receiving the grant, school leaders and officers said it would make protecting schools a little easier. “A goal every...
WMBF
Over 1,000 of power outages reported as Nicole approaches Grand Strand coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric reports nearly 1,300 power outages in the Conway area. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. POWER OUTAGES |...
WMBF
Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
WMBF
Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
WMBF
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
WMBF
Police: North Myrtle Beach woman dies of heart attack after man attempts break-in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is being charged in connection to the death of a woman whose home he attempted to break into over the summer. Records show Austin Thomas Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from a July 24 incident on 20th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.
Comments / 0