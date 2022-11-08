ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Honoring Veterans by speaking with a WWII Veteran

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our Halley Murrow had the honor of sitting down with a World War II veteran who will celebrate his 97th birthday this month. They talked about his service, the honor flight he just took part in, and what it means to him to have served our country.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Carolina native Scotty McCreery added to CCMF 2023 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more acts for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced Earnest and North Carolina native Scotty McCreery will headline alongside Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen. CCMF will take place June 8-11,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conceptual design plans presented for Garden City improvements

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- More than $45 million is being invested into improvements of the Garden City area of Horry County. The local hospitality fee revenue is providing the funding to improve roads, drainage, pedestrian and bicycle lanes, improved parking and connection to beach accesses along with more street lighting.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

CCU students making, donating blankets to nonprofit organization

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Student organizations on college campuses often find ways to better the community,. For Coastal Carolina University students, it’s helping to keep others warm during the holiday season. Many students like CCU Junior, Jada Forbes, are spending their time in between classes and a part-time job,...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

5 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash that shut down part of North Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of 79th Avenue North. It involved two vehicles, but further details about what happened were not immediately available.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 1 person rescued from sunken car in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was rescued after a car plunged into some water in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:20 a.m. Friday to the area of 880 Lake Arrowhead Road for a reported vehicle under water. WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans is at the scene and appears the car went into a pond at the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools grant enhances safety across schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 School District leaders are now enhancing safety measures throughout schools. In October, the district received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. After receiving the grant, school leaders and officers said it would make protecting schools a little easier. “A goal every...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Nicole moves through the area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several power outages are reported in our area Friday morning as gusty winds from Nicole move through. Horry Electric Cooperative is currently reporting two outages. Pee Dee Electric and Santee Cooper have not reported any outages at this time. Duke Energy reports 85 without power...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to Conway-area crash involving utility lines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were at the scene of a crash that involved utility lines in the Conway area early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of South Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle at around 2:40 a.m. No one was taken to the hospital...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Horry County shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old now faces charges connected to a deadly Horry County shooting. Online records show Devin Lee Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with murder on Thursday. He was listed as being homeless. A spokesperson with the Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

