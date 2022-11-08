ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wisconsin’s Johnson beats Barnes; key Senate seat stays GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections, keeping a seat in GOP hands while turning back Barnes’ attempt to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black senator. The win for Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest...
WISCONSIN STATE
Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Swimming in two plastic bins inside a brightly lit and sterile quarantine room at a Rhode Island zoo, 16 quarter-sized turtle hatchlings represent a growing worry for conservationist Lou Perrotti. These eastern musk turtles, known for spending much of their lives in swamps and ponds...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team. The individual...
WASHINGTON, DC

