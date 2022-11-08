Mark Ruffalo once more asks Elon Musk to leave Twitter after hypocritical comments on political neutrality

Read full article on original website
‘The Office’ star Rainn Wilson mocked for absurd name change to protest climate change
Rainn Wilson has changed his name to an absurdly-long mouthful in an attempt to raise awareness about climate change, something people are unsurprisingly mocking. However, though Twitter users can make fun of him all they want, isn’t that just further proof that he’s successfully getting people talking about the issue? By our metric, this is a total W for the actor who is now called * checks notes * Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.
Thanks to Elon Musk’s new Twitter rules, Doja Cat is now stuck as ‘Christmas’
Rapper and singer Doja Cat let curiosity get the best of her by signing up for Twitter Blue then changing her profile name to “Christmas” and now it’s stuck that way. This all comes after Elon Musk recently took over the social media platform and implemented new rules for it, including making that coveted blue checkmark an $8/month paid subscription called Twitter Blue. Presumably due to people immediately testing the limits of this new subscription service by impersonating other people, including Musk himself and Nintendo of America, Twitter has implemented a new rule which is explained on the website’s help page:
Twitter’s head of trust and safety is leaving, which is a good sign, right?
Elon Musk’s reign of terror at Twitter has claimed another important person with the former head of trust and safety leaving the company. Yoel Roth’s seven year tenure with Twitter has come to an abrupt end following Musk’s acquisition, with several insiders reporting he had left the company of his own accord. The role of head of trust seems like something the social media giant surely cannot live without, especially in wake of the ignominious launch of Twitter Blue’s paid verification.
Elon Musk promises end to legacy Twitter verification, seemingly forgetting lawsuit that forced its existence
In an ironic twist in the ongoing Twitter/Elon Musk saga, the new Twitter owner shared that he was getting rid of those legacy blue checkmarks, basically forgetting the reason they were there in the first place and opening the site up to a wave of new lawsuits. Musk has been...
Not to alarm you, but Jesus Christ is now verified on Twitter
Jesus Christ is now verified on Twitter, whatever the hell that means. As Donie O’Sullivan, a CNN correspondent, succinctly pointed out: “Twitter has verified Jesus Christ.”. We went on the profile for @jesus just to ensure O’Sullivan wasn’t some imposter himself pulling our collective leg with an elaborate...
Elon Musk faces $56 billion lawsuit from an unlikely source
As if Elon Musk didn’t have his hands full already, a metal drummer with a very small amount of Tesla stock is suing the billionaire for him to rescind $56 billion in stock grants. Richard Tornetta owned only nine shares of Tesla stock when he filed his lawsuit against...
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Twitter begins a new wave of firings by letting go of contractors with no notice, reports say
Some contractors told Axios they learned they were laid off when access to their work accounts was cut off.
Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue with jokes about Jewish community and Kanye West
Dave Chappelle kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a long-winded monologue about Kanye West and antisemitism. He nevertheless, failed to mention the controversy he has reaped for telling jokes about transgender people.“I wanted to read a statement I prepared,” Chappelle began. “I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.“I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – ‘The’ and ‘Jews’. No one does good after they say that.”West recently threatened...
Jesse Watters gets his affair and subsequent divorce rubbed in his face after he tells single women to settle down and vote republican
No one was more surprised that the so-called “red wave” failed to materialize following Tuesday’s midterm elections than the talking heads at Fox News. And as the on-air personalities were left scrambling to explain what happened to their audiences, Jesse Watters had a pretty, pretty interesting theory that shockingly, is now blowing up in his face.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
An unfairly underrated and utterly insane horror comedy can’t escape the entirely valid criticism of its awful ending
When hardcore horror fans first heard that the co-writer and director of Jason Statham’s demented Crank duology was teaming up with Nicolas Cage for a high concept horror comedy, Mom and Dad instantly shot to the somewhere near the top of their must-see lists. That’s entirely fair, when the...
