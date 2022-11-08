Mark Ruffalo once more asks Elon Musk to leave Twitter after hypocritical comments on political neutrality

Rapper and singer Doja Cat let curiosity get the best of her by signing up for Twitter Blue then changing her profile name to “Christmas” and now it’s stuck that way. This all comes after Elon Musk recently took over the social media platform and implemented new rules for it, including making that coveted blue checkmark an $8/month paid subscription called Twitter Blue. Presumably due to people immediately testing the limits of this new subscription service by impersonating other people, including Musk himself and Nintendo of America, Twitter has implemented a new rule which is explained on the website’s help page:

