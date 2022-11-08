Rian Johnson has some unusual but entirely welcome ideas for expanding the ‘Knives Out’ universe

Read full article on original website
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
A popular James Bond contender addresses the odds of becoming 007
A popular British actor named Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù has been mentioned numerous times in the conversation to become the new James Bond, but he’s not holding his breath. Dìrísù, who was born in London and has Nigerian parents, caught the world’s attention with the first season of the crime thriller Gangs of London, which aired in the UK in 2020 and stateside in 2021 courtesy of AMC Plus. He plays an undercover cop in the series, so it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to see him as a secret agent.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
A controversial box office sleeper hit critics loathed but crowds loved unravels a murder mystery on streaming
Even though they didn’t feature onscreen, the marketing campaign for this year’s Where the Crawdads Sing played up the involvement of producer Reese Witherspoon and contributing songwriter Taylor Swift, which no doubt helped the mystery thriller become one of 2022’s most unsung box office smash hits. On...
Action junkies think they’ve finally settled on the stupidest movie from the genre’s dumbest hero
When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ director ominously praises Keanu Reeves’ ambidextrous nunchuck skills
Yesterday brought a brand new full-length trailer of the hotly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves once more putting on his finest threads to beat, bludgeon, and maim anyone that gets in his path. As you’d expect from one of the most popular and stylish action franchises of...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
A Netflix thriller shot past ‘Rings of Power’, ‘House of the Dragon’ to nab top spot on streaming rankings
Netflix is back in the absolute number one across streaming, putting the sword to two major fantasy franchises by channeling their true crime strengths with The Watcher. The Watcher has toppled both Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, proving the original is sometimes the best when it comes to streaming. According to the latest Nielsen ratings, The Watcher saw a ridiculous 2.3 billion minutes viewed in the last week, firing it well and truly ahead of all its competition.
Cosmic coincidence: Real black panther emerges from hiding to terrorize locals just in time for ‘Wakanda Forever’
All around the world, Marvel fans are getting themselves hyped up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The much-anticipated sequel is already out in several international territories and lands domestically tomorrow, though fans in Serbia may be running the risk of getting a little too close for comfort with the titular feline.
Studio Ghibli trading Princess Mononoke for Leia with incoming Star Wars collaboration
Details are scant at this time but the latest tweet from Studio Ghibli‘s official Twitter seems to indicate that the powerhouse Japanese anime studio has a collaboration with Disney’s Lucasfilm in the works. This would mark the first time the two icons of modern pop culture have combined forces.
‘Andor’ EP hints that the prison break has major consequences for season 2
It’s no stretch of the imagination to think that a fair chunk of us found ourselves chanting along with Cassian, Kino, and the rest of the inmates on Narkina 5 as they stormed their way through the building and into the sea below as a handful of terrified guards watched helplessly from the broom closet.
How do you pronounce Namor? ‘Black Panther 2’ villain’s name explained
The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a new villain on Marvel fans’ minds, and his backstory isn’t as well-known as the likes of Doctor Doom and the Green Goblin. Namor the Submariner made his debut with Wakanda Forever‘s November premier, sauntering onto screens with a fresh...
An infamous historical epic that almost bankrupted an entire studio surveys its streaming kingdom
These days, we’re entirely accustomed to movies costing $200 million or not more, but Hollywood simply wasn’t ready for the sheer scope, scale, spectacle, and extravagance that defined the entire existence of 1963’s Cleopatra. Arguably the most troubled and troubled production of its time, and definitely the...
