Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Laredo College to canvass votes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day may be behind us but now votes will be canvassed, and runoffs will take place. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, both the City of Laredo and Laredo College election results will be canvassed. Laredo College will hold theirs at noon and the City of Laredo...
kgns.tv
Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the ten candidates for the city of Laredo mayoral race there are now two. Mercurio Martinez, III, who currently serves as the council member for District 3, and Dr. Victor Trevino, the former Health Authority, are both now headed for a runoff. On Election Day,...
kgns.tv
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mayoral race was one of the most closely watched races in town and one with the most candidates, 10 to be exact. Early numbers are showing there are three candidates that are only separated by a couple of percentages: Mercurio Martinez, III, Dr. Victor Trevino, and Cynthia Mares.
kgns.tv
Citizens from Rio Bravo and El Cenizo elect their mayors
Rio Bravo. (KGNS) - While some races are heading to runoff elections, there are some who reflect a clear winner. Citizens from El Cenizo and Rio Bravo selected their respective mayor as well. With a total of 457 votes in Rio Bravo and a whooping 401 votes in El Cenizo,...
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez speaks on LISD Trustee District Five win
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The board race with the most candidates was the race for LISD Board of Trustees District Five. Goyo Lopez garnered over 28 percent of the vote. He was running against several candidates including former city manager Jesus “Chuy” Olivares and former city council member Alex Perez.
kgns.tv
South Texas Collectors Expo in town this weekend!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend several comic book artists, anime voice actors, and even an actor from Laredo will fill the TAMIU Student Center for the South Texas Collectors Expo. The popular pop cultural event has been put on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This...
kgns.tv
District 6 headed for a run-off election
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of the many local races on the ballot this election was the race for city council district six. This race had five candidates vying for a seat on the Laredo City Council; Vish Viswanath, Rafa Duenas, Rick Laurel, Fernando Baldazo, and Dr. Tyler King. In the...
Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico
MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
kgns.tv
Laredo celebrates local heroes during Veterans Day Parade
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In honor of Veterans Day, many communities are celebrating the heroes who fought for our country including the Gateway City. Hundreds of veterans celebrated their day with a special parade. It’s an annual tradition that lets us remember our local heroes. Thousands of veterans live...
kgns.tv
Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College honored one of Laredo’s heroes with a special dedication ceremony. In observance of Veterans Day which takes place on Friday, LC honored the first Laredo-born Medal of Honor Recipient. On Thursday, Laredo College unveiled the Private David B. Barkley Cantu historical marker at...
kgns.tv
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to alter its feast by handing out ready to eat meals in a drive-thru manner due to the coronavirus pandemic.
kgns.tv
UISD debunks rumors of school shooting threat
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district debunks rumors of a school shooting threat at one of its high schools Thursday morning. Several parents from LBJ High School contacted KGNS regarding concerns about a student who made a shooting threat. We reached out to UISD about the concerns and...
kgns.tv
Dillard & Tigers Remain King of the Mountain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the first time this season, we have a two time winner as the Martin Tigers come out to vote their guy Chris Dillard as the play of the week once again. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Dustdevils Honored for History Making Season
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a fall for the ages for the Dustdevil volleyball team and the Lone Star Conference took note with four different players earning honors along with their coach. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Citizen concerned over traffic at north Laredo intersection
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A north Laredo intersection has a resident in the area concerned for people’s safety. Robert Allison says the corner of Country Club Dr. and Del Mar Boulevard needs better signage indicating what drivers can do at the intersection. He says many drivers try and go straight when they’re supposed to be making a right turn. ”I think they need to mark it right only, and the other one only for the right lane, not to go straight, from the outside lane,” said Allison.
kgns.tv
Conchafest returns to Pan American Food Truck Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The community is invited to celebrate sweet bread during the fourth annual Conchafest. Similar to a donut, a concha is a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll that many usually love to eat during the cold weather. With temperatures expected to dip down into the 50s this...
kgns.tv
Trial pushed back for man accused of Gracy Espinoza and unborn child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A court hearing is set for the man accused of killing a woman and her unborn children. According to the Webb County court docket, Joel David Chavez case will be heard on Thursday Nov. 17. Jury selection was scheduled for Nov. 14, but it was postponed again.
kgns.tv
Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection will be closed off for hours after a trailer accident. It’s said the trailer was carrying dirt when a chain broke, causing the accident. The Laredo Police Department will be directing traffic, drivers are asking to seek an alternate route. The eastbound...
kgns.tv
DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are taken into custody after authorities foiled three smuggling attempts and shut down a stash in central Laredo. The incident was reported on Nov. 10 just after 5 p.m. when DPS Special Agents along with Border Patrol agents noticed suspicious activity between two parked vehicles in central Laredo.
Comments / 0