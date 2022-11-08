Read full article on original website
Related
George Williams: Semi-final defeat will live with me until next World Cup
Half-back George Williams says England’s heart-breaking World Cup semi-final defeat will live with him until the next tournament in 2025.England breezed into the last four with an air of unbridled confidence after an untroubled run of four matches which included a 60-6 rout of Saturday’s opponents but produced their worst hour of football to trail 20-12 to a Samoan side appearing in their first semi-final.Shaun Wane’s men suddenly sparked into life in a frenzied final quarter and twice drew level to send the game into extra time, only to succumb to a golden-point drop goal from Stephen Crichton and go...
Fulham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Manchester United travel to Fulham FC this afternoon in the final Premier League fixture before the World Cup break.Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa, although they did get revenge on Unai Emery’s team by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.Fulham have enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League so far, and could move just one point behind United with a win at Craven Cottage.Marco Silva’s team will be without top scorer Aleksandr Mitrovic, however, while England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw...
Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates as Stokes and Brook chase 138
England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttler’s men have hit form at exactly the right time by winning their final two matches in the Super 12s to secure qualification before demolishing India in the semi-finals.That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt come into the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood but the changes in personnel didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 168-6...
Comments / 0