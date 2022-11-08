ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Addresses Rumors That Taylor Swift Is In 'Deadpool 3'

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sorry, Swifties, it looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer to see Taylor Swift enter the Marvel Universe.

While at the premiere of his new holiday film Spirited , Ryan Reynolds addressed the rumors that his friend and Midnights musician would have a cameo in his upcoming film Deadpool 3 , per Entertainment Tonight . Fans began to speculate that Swift could make an appearance in the movie after noticing that Reynolds' teaser for the flick was shot in the same location as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film . He quickly shut down the rumor as just a coincidence given that it's just his home.

"If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location," he said.

However, not all hope is lost to see Deadpool fangirl over Swift in some way as Reynolds said he would absolutely be willing to welcome her into the world of superheroes.

"Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman," he said. "She's a genius."

While we may have to wait to see just how big of a Swiftie Deadpool is, Reynolds isn't holding back on how much he and his wife, Swift's close friend Blake Lively , enjoy her music. According to ET , both the couple and their daughters — James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — are "obsessed" with her new album Midnights .

"Oh my god, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much," he said. "I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."

